PrestoSmile®, an AI-powered dental tech, partners with Weave's marketplace
PrestoSmile®, a cutting-edge AI-powered dental technology, is excited to announce its partnership with Weave's innovative marketplace.FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PrestoSmile®, a cutting-edge dental technology powered by specialized AI, is thrilled to announce its innovative marketplace partnership with Weave, a leading all-in-one experience platform for small- and medium-sized healthcare businesses. Weave has recently introduced its new marketplace for affiliate products and services partnerships, marking a significant milestone in the healthcare industry.
PrestoSmile® revolutionizes dental practices by providing innovative tools that leverage AI technology to reduce no-shows, optimize appointment schedules, and enhance patient engagement. With features that allow patients to visualize potential smile transformations in just 30 seconds, PrestoSmile® is at the forefront of addressing the age of instant gratification in healthcare.
By combining the PrestoSmile® app in practice with Weave's robust communication platform, practices can now enjoy a personalized patient experience. PrestoSmile®'s advanced patent-pending specialized dental AI technology provides realistic visualizations of potential dental outcomes, empowering patients to make informed decisions about their treatments. Dental practices can ensure operational efficiency and drive higher treatment acceptance rates when combined with Weave's tools for streamlining patient interactions and appointment scheduling.
"We are excited to collaborate with Weave to bring cutting-edge technology solutions to dental practices," said Billie Prisby, CEO of PrestoSmile®. "Our partnership with Weave's marketplace aligns perfectly with our mission to enhance every patient interaction and ensure optimal experiences for practitioners and patients alike."
"Partnerships are key to our mission of enhancing every patient interaction," said Marcus Bertilson, Chief Operating Officer of Weave. "Our focus with the Weave Marketplace is to create an intersection where together, our partners and customers can bring best-in-class technology solutions to practices, ensuring an optimal experience for practitioners and their patients."
This partnership between PrestoSmile® and Weave represents a significant step forward in leveraging technology to revolutionize the dental industry. Together, these two innovative tools empower dental practices to deliver exceptional care, increase treatment acceptance rates, and ultimately grow their revenue effortlessly. This growth potential is a reason for optimism for all dental practices.
