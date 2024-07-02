Reena Evers-Everette and Hans Hageman Named Co-Executive Directors of the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Institute
Medgar and Myrlie Evers Institute Welcomes Hans Hageman as Co-Executive Director
Reena has carried our legacy with grace for years. Partnering with Hans shows her wisdom and vision. Together, they'll ensure our fight for equality continues to inspire and create change today.”ROME, MS, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Medgar and Myrlie Evers Institute is pleased to announce that Reena Evers-Everette, daughter of Medgar and Myrlie Evers, will be joined by Hans Hageman as a Co-Executive Director, effective June 12, 2024. This new leadership structure represents a signiﬁcant step forward in advancing the Institute's mission of promoting civil rights, social justice, community empowerment, and education by bringing the lessons of the civil rights era into the present day.
— Myrlie Evers-Williams
Reena Evers-Everette has been a driving force behind the Institute's success, carrying on her parents' legacy with unwavering dedication and passion. Recognizing the need to expand the Institute's impact and reach, Evers-Everette made the selﬂess decision to bring on a Co-Executive Director. After learning about Hans Hageman's impressive work at The Tutwiler Community Education Center in Mississippi and his extensive experience in nonproﬁt leadership in New York, Evers-Everette knew he would be the perfect partner to help lead the Institute into the future.
"I am thrilled to welcome Hans Hageman as my Co-Executive Director," said Evers-Everette. "His commitment to empowering youth and communities, coupled with his proven track record of success, will be invaluable as we work to apply the lessons of the civil rights movement to the challenges we face today. We will honor my parents' legacy and continue the ﬁght for justice and equality."
Hans Hageman brings a wealth of experience in nonproﬁt leadership, education, and community development to his new role. Hageman has demonstrated his dedication to creating positive change, and he has a history of success in organizations such as The East Harlem School at Exodus House, Boys & Girls Harbor, Inc., and The Tutwiler Community Education Center. "I am deeply honored and humbled to serve alongside Reena Evers-Everette as Co-Executive Director of the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Institute," said Hageman. "The civil rights movement's lessons of courage, perseverance, and the power of collective action are as relevant today as they were in Medgar and Myrlie Evers' time. I am committed to working with Reena to ensure these lessons inform and inspire our work to build a more just and equitable society."
The new leadership structure brings new energy and will catalyze the advancement of the Institute’s strategic plan, which focuses on training the next generation of community leaders, effective civic engagement, and economic development. All programs emerging from these areas will draw from the lessons of the civil rights era to promote equality, equity, and justice for all.
Myrlie Evers-Williams stated,"For years, I've watched Reena tirelessly carry the torch of justice that Medgar and I lit so long ago. Her unwavering commitment to our mission has been nothing short of extraordinary. Now, in her wisdom, she's chosen to share leadership in this noble burden with Hans Hageman. This partnership marks a new chapter in our ongoing fight for equality and equity, one that honors our past while embracing the future."
"I am impressed by Ms. Evers-Everette’s decision to expand the Executive Director role to include Mr. Hageman. This innovation is a testament to her vision and commitment to the Institute’s growth and success,” said Marino Bruce, Chair of the MMEI Board of Directors. “I am confident they will take the Institute to new heights and ensure the lessons of the civil rights movement will continue to inspire and guide our steps toward a just and equitable world."
The Medgar and Myrlie Evers Institute remains committed to promoting civil rights, social justice, and education through programs that empower youth, engage communities, and foster collaboration. With Reena Evers-Everette and Hans Hageman at the helm, the Institute is poised to make an even more significant impact in the years ahead, drawing on the enduring lessons of the civil rights era to address the challenges of our time.
