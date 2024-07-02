Envu Named Great Place To Work®
Operations in France, India and the United States Awarded Great Place To Work Certification
I’m proud of our employees and proud of the difference they’re making alongside our customers every day.”CARY, N.C., USA, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Envu is honored to be named a Great Place To Work in France, India and the United States. The distinguished certification is awarded based on employee feedback around three key factors: trust, pride and camaraderie. With half a century of environmental science experience, Envu was founded with a singular purpose: to advance healthy environments for everyone everywhere.
“Having just launched Envu less than two years ago, this was the first time we applied for this special certification,” said Gilles Galliou, CEO. “We are absolutely honored and thrilled to have been awarded Great Place To Work certification in all three countries for which we applied. The results show that our employees fully embrace our cultural traits of start with the customer, passion, entrepreneurial mindset and one team, one dream. I’m proud of our employees and proud of the difference they’re making alongside our customers every day.”
Founded in 1992, Great Place To Work has evolved into a global authority on workplace culture. The world-renowned organization is dedicated to shaping positive workplace cultures worldwide. The Great Place To Work survey was distributed to all employees in the France, India and U.S. offices. Here are some of the top findings from the surveys:
Nine out of 10 employees in France feel like they are treated well regardless of their race and gender. Additional findings from employees include:
● 92% feel they make a difference
● 89% say their colleagues are willing to give extra to get the job done
● 86% believe Envu facilities contribute to a good working environment
In India, nine out of 10 employees are proud to tell others they work at Envu and indicated they felt welcome when joining the company. Employees also reported that:
● 97% feel good about the ways they contribute to the community
● 97% believe their work has special meaning and that it’s not “just a job”
● 94% have a sense of pride when they look at what Envu accomplishes
U.S.-based employees also had similar sentiments. Nine out of 10 employees feel like they are treated well regardless of their race and gender and feel people care about each other in the workplace.
● 91% say they can be themselves at work
● 89% feel good about the ways Envu contributes to the community
● 86% are pleased with development opportunities to further themselves professionally
Findings from the Great Place To Work survey reinforce one of the core ESG pillars for Envu, creating a safe and inclusive workplace. According to the Head of People, Culture and Communication at Envu, diversity, equity and inclusion and people development are central at Envu.
“Our people are the foundation of our success,” said Laura Jacob, head of People, Culture and Communication. “Initiatives like our Envu MentorMe Program to develop our employees, our ERG groups (Envu D.R.I.V.E.) to celebrate diversity and foster connections, and our global employee assistance program to provide 24/7 support are pivotal. They not only champion our employees’ growth and well-being, but also provide them with tools and resources to advance our purpose more effectively, both for our customers and for society.
Envu is always looking for forward-thinkers, natural leaders and think-outside-the-boxers to join the team and be a force with nature. Find information about job openings at Envu, a Great Place To Work, at www.linkedin.com/company/envu.
About Envu
Envu was founded in 2022, a company built on years of environmental science experience, for the sole purpose of advancing healthy environments for everyone, everywhere. Envu offers dedicated services in: Professional Pest Management, Forestry, Ornamentals, Golf, Industrial Vegetation Management, Lawn & Landscape, Mosquito Management, and Range & Pasture. Envu collaborates with customers to design innovative solutions that meet their requirements today and well into the future. The Envu portfolio consists of over 180 trusted and well-known brands. The company employs 900 people, operates in 100 countries and has four global innovation hubs. For additional information, visit www.envu.com.
About Great Place To Work
As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces list. Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, X and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Envu management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.
