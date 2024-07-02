TWO FRANDZEL ATTORNEYS NAMED AMONG THE NEXT GENERATION OF LEGAL LEADERS
EINPresswire.com/ -- Frandzel Robins Bloom & Csato, L.C. announced today that Wesley King and Gerrick Warrington are recognized in the 2024 Lawdragon 500 X – The Next Generation guide. This authoritative guide honors the burgeoning legal talent infusing traditional and innovative practices with fresh energy and forward-thinking perspectives.
The attorneys featured represent the “future and an undiminished belief in the opportunity each of them has to make an impact in their chosen field of expertise,” states the publisher. “What started as our hope to shine a light on the future of the legal profession has turned into our own inspiration.”
Managing Shareholder Hemal Master adds, "We are so proud to have such devoted attorneys at our firm. Wes and Gerrick’s inclusion exemplifies the bright path they will continue to forge in the field of law."
Mr. King represents commercial banks, private lenders, funds, and other financial companies in a wide variety of transactional matters. Mr. King also advises, structures, negotiates, and documents loan restructurings, distressed debt workouts, and other business disputes with the goal of maximizing collections and avoiding costly litigation for his clients.
Mr. Warrington is a bankruptcy lawyer and commercial litigator. He specializes in representing banks, private lenders, loan servicers, and other financial institutions and businesses in chapter 11 and chapter 7 bankruptcy cases, including appeals. He also represents businesses, including lenders, commercial landlords and tenants, and others in business and insolvency-related litigation in state and federal court.
As Lawdragon emphasizes the essential diversity, talent, and determination embodied by the new generation of legal leaders, Mr. King and Mr. Warrington’s recognition in this prestigious guide represents their commitment to these values and their standing as key players in shaping the future of law.
