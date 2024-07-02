TWO SKLAR KIRSH ATTORNEYS NAMED AMONG THE NEXT GENERATION OF LEGAL LEADERS
EINPresswire.com/ -- California-based law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that Jennifer Cohen and Rachael Hiatt are recognized in the 2024 Lawdragon 500 X – The Next Generation guide. This seminal guide honors the burgeoning legal talent infusing traditional and innovative practices with fresh energy and forward-thinking perspectives. This marks the second straight year that Mss. Cohen and Hiatt have received this recognition.
The attorneys featured represent the “future and an undiminished belief in the opportunity each of them has to make an impact in their chosen field of expertise,” states the publisher. “What started as our hope to shine a light on the future of the legal profession has turned into our own inspiration.”
Ms. Cohen, a Partner in the firm’s Corporate Department, advises closely-held businesses on sophisticated corporate transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, equity investments, commercial transactions, and corporate governance matters. Her in-house counsel experience and business background provide her with a practical, business-world perspective when advising and negotiating on behalf of her clients. Her clients span a wide range of industries, with a focus on media and entertainment, sports, and consumer products.
Ms. Hiatt is an Associate in the firm’s Litigation Department. She has considerable experience in complex commercial litigation, including disputes involving breach of contract, intellectual property, and fraud. Hiatt has also handled matters involving real estate and environmental claims.
As Lawdragon emphasizes the essential diversity, talent, and determination embodied by the new generation of legal leaders, Mss. Cohen and Hiatt’s recognition in this prestigious guide represents their commitment to these values and their standing as key players in shaping the future of law.
