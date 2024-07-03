Envu India Named Great Place To Work®
Operations Awarded Certification through Great Place To Work Organization
Our passionate team is proud of the important work they do every day to support our customers. ’ missions, and it shows.”THANE, INDIA, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Envu India is honored to be named a Great Place To Work. The distinguished certification is awarded based on employee feedback around three key factors: trust, pride and camaraderie. With half a century of environmental science experience, Envu was founded with a singular focus: to advance healthy environments for everyone everywhere. The global company has 37 employees in India.
— Manoharan Arunkumar “Arun”, managing director of India
Founded in 1992 by Robert Levering and Amy Lyman, Great Place To Work has evolved into a global authority on workplace culture. The world-renowned organization is dedicated to shaping positive workplace cultures worldwide. The Great Place To Work survey was distributed to all employees in India. According to their results, nine out of 10 employees are proud to tell others they work at Envu and they feel welcome upon joining the company. Additional findings from Envu India employees include:
● 97% feel good about the ways they contribute to the community
● 97% believe their work has special meaning: this is not “just a job”
● 94% have a sense of pride when they look at what Envu accomplishes
“At Envu, we embrace a one team, one dream mentality and work together to deliver on our purpose of advancing healthy environments for everyone, everywhere,” said Manoharan Arunkumar “Arun”, managing director of India. “Our passionate team is proud of the important work they do every day to support our customers’ missions, and it shows.”
The India-based Envu team specifically offers innovations and services dedicated to professionals in the professional pest management and mosquito management segments.
Promoting healthier spaces and people is a core ESG pillar for Envu. Bed bugs, rodents, flying insects, cockroaches and mosquitoes impact living conditions and often carry and spread diseases. Vector-borne diseases, caused by parasites, bacteria or viruses, account for more than 17% of all infectious diseases, causing more than 700,000 deaths annually. This is why the Envu Professional Pest Management and Mosquito Management teams develop proven solutions to protect people from pest-related threats in residential, business and public settings. This work is especially important as we witness a convergence of vector-borne diseases like malaria, dengue, leishmaniasis and Chagas disease.
“Helping to protect public health is important work that we don’t take lightly,” said Arun. “We leverage the diverse strengths of our team and a culture of inclusion and customer-first entrepreneurship, providing a wealth of opportunities for our employees to grow and make an impact along the way.”
Envu is always looking for forward-thinkers, natural leaders and think-outside-the-boxers to join the team and be a force with nature. Find information about job openings at Envu, a Great Place To Work, at www.linkedin.com/company/envu.
About Envu
Envu was founded in 2022, a company built on years of environmental science experience, for the sole purpose of advancing healthy environments for everyone, everywhere. Envu offers dedicated services in: Professional Pest Management, Forestry, Ornamentals, Golf, Industrial Vegetation Management, Lawn & Landscape, Mosquito Management, and Range & Pasture. Envu collaborates with customers to design innovative solutions that meet their requirements today and well into the future. The Envu portfolio consists of over 180 trusted and well-known brands. The company employs 900 people, operates in 100 countries, and has four global innovation hubs. For additional information, visit www.envu.com.
About Great Place To Work
As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces list.
