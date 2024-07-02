Prairie Farms Launches Family-Size Premium Vanilla Ice Cream Pails During National Ice Cream Month
Company launches America’s first and only family-size premium vanilla ice cream
We're thrilled to launch America's first and only premium vanilla ice cream in a convenient family-size pail. Adding this unique option to our lineup in time for National Ice Cream Month made sense”EDWARDSVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to ice cream flavors, vanilla reigns supreme, and just in time for July 4th celebrations, Prairie Farms Dairy is giving people more of what they love – premium vanilla ice cream in a family-size 4-quart pail. The idea came from the popularity of its Premium Small Batch Ice Cream, currently offered in 48 oz. and 16 oz. cartons.
— Matt McClelland, CEO EVP of Prairie Farms Dairy
"Nothing captures the taste of summer like ice cream, and the only thing better than our Premium Vanilla Small Batch Ice Cream is more of it. We're thrilled to launch America's first and only premium vanilla ice cream in a convenient family-size pail. We received many requests for a larger size, so adding this unique option to our lineup in time for National Ice Cream Month made sense," said Matt McClelland, CEO/EVP of Prairie Farms Dairy. "I also want to acknowledge the hard work of our dairy farmers, who pride themselves on producing high-quality milk. Because of their effort, our ice cream is best-in-class, and it starts with the basics – 100% real milk and cream from local family dairy farms.”
While many national brand ice cream manufacturers have shifted to making lower-quality frozen dairy desserts, Prairie Farms continues to deliver on its brand promise to produce the highest quality dairy products available in the marketplace. Prairie Farms ice cream is blended in small batches with the finest ingredients for a rich and creamy taste that only real ice cream can deliver. Cream, milk, and sugar lead the ingredient legend, and what you won’t find are artificial flavors, colors, or high fructose corn syrup. With 24 servings of premium vanilla ice cream in each family-size 4-quart pail, there are plenty of scoops to build sundaes, fill cones, blend shakes, and everything in between. The possibilities are endless, and you can’t go wrong with this tried-and-true classic flavor.
To mark the occasion of the launch, and in honor of National Ice Cream Month, Prairie Farms is running a special TREAT-stakes that includes a chance to win ice cream for a year. For more information, visit: www.prairiefarms.com/icecreammonth.
Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc. is one of the largest and most successful dairy cooperatives operating in the Midwest and the South. Elements of the cooperative include more than 600 farm families, 7,000 associates, 47 manufacturing plants, 100+ distribution facilities, and annual sales of over $4.69 billion. Prairie Farms is a nationally recognized leader in the dairy industry known for setting the standard for milk flavor innovations and producing award-winning milk, cheese, and cultured dairy products. With headquarters in Edwardsville, Ill., the Prairie Farms distribution footprint covers over 30 percent of the United States; products are available in grocery chains, mass merchandiser stores, club stores, convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores, schools, foodservice outlets, and warehouse distribution centers. For more information about our farmers, cheeses, and promotions visit our website at www.prairiefarms.com.
Darin Copeland
Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc
+1 618-659-5191
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
A thank you customers message from the Prairie Farms board of directors president and dairy farmer, Frank Doll