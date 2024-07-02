M3 Helium Enters Strategic Partnership with Voyager Life PLC and Expands Hugoton Gas Field Operations
EINPresswire.com/ -- M3 Helium, a prominent gas extraction company specializing in helium exploration and production, is thrilled to announce the signing of an option agreement with Voyager Life PLC (VOY.AQ), a publicly listed British company. This agreement gives Voyager Life the option to acquire the entire share capital of M3 Helium in exchange for shares of VOY. This strategic alliance marks a pivotal moment in M3 Helium's mission to expand its operations and strengthen its market footprint.
"By aligning with Voyager Life PLC, M3 Helium anticipates a significant acceleration in our drilling program for both horizontal and vertical helium-producing wells. This strategic move is expected to provide substantial value to our shareholders," stated Anthony Melikhov, CEO of M3 Helium.
M3 Helium has been vigorously drilling and developing wells in the Hugoton Gas Field, one of North America's largest and most historic gas fields. The Hugoton Gas Field is renowned for its extensive existing infrastructure, including the Jayhawk Helium Processing Plant, originally constructed by the US government, and a comprehensive network of gas pipelines owned by Kansas's leading energy company.
Geological Potential and Operational Efficiency
The Hugoton Gas Field boasts a rich history of substantial gas and helium production since the mid-20th century, with thousands of wells yielding significant quantities of these resources in Kansas alone. Recent geological surveys indicate that M3 Helium's operational area within the field remains notably underdeveloped due to historically low methane concentrations and the previous inability of gas producers to commercialize helium. Unlike other parts of the Hugoton Field, this area contains a non-depleted reservoir of helium-rich gas valued at billions of dollars, according to a geological report by WSP, a leading engineering firm. Helium concentrations in this area are on average twice as high as in other parts of the field.
M3 Helium stands out from many startups in the helium sector by being an established producer with strong relationships with the pipeline and processing plant operators, as well as helium purchasers. These established relationships enable M3 Helium to secure the most competitive prices for its helium output.
Efficient and Scalable Production
M3 Helium has developed cost-effective wells that can be drilled, completed, and brought into production within a few months. This operational efficiency positions the company to scale its operations rapidly. A recent report by a globally recognized engineering and geological firm highlights the potential for M3 Helium to significantly expand its project with the capability to drill hundreds of vertical and horizontal wells, which could generate substantial revenue for the company in a relatively short period.
In the immediate term, and through its proposed combination with Voyager Life PLC, M3 Helium will have access to the necessary capital to drill and complete additional vertical and horizontal wells in the coming months.
About M3 Helium
M3 Helium is a gas extraction company focused on helium exploration and production. The company leverages existing infrastructure, historical data, strategic relationships, and economical production methods to meet the growing demand for helium in various high-tech and medical industries.
For more information, please visit www.m3helium.com or contact our PR department at info@m3helium.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied. M3 Helium undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
Media Contact: M3 Helium PR Department
Email: info@m3helium.com
Phone: +1(316) 202-8813
Source: Adapted from Morningstar article Voyager Life Shares Surge as Cannabis Abandoned for Helium
Sergey Mezhericher
"By aligning with Voyager Life PLC, M3 Helium anticipates a significant acceleration in our drilling program for both horizontal and vertical helium-producing wells. This strategic move is expected to provide substantial value to our shareholders," stated Anthony Melikhov, CEO of M3 Helium.
M3 Helium has been vigorously drilling and developing wells in the Hugoton Gas Field, one of North America's largest and most historic gas fields. The Hugoton Gas Field is renowned for its extensive existing infrastructure, including the Jayhawk Helium Processing Plant, originally constructed by the US government, and a comprehensive network of gas pipelines owned by Kansas's leading energy company.
Geological Potential and Operational Efficiency
The Hugoton Gas Field boasts a rich history of substantial gas and helium production since the mid-20th century, with thousands of wells yielding significant quantities of these resources in Kansas alone. Recent geological surveys indicate that M3 Helium's operational area within the field remains notably underdeveloped due to historically low methane concentrations and the previous inability of gas producers to commercialize helium. Unlike other parts of the Hugoton Field, this area contains a non-depleted reservoir of helium-rich gas valued at billions of dollars, according to a geological report by WSP, a leading engineering firm. Helium concentrations in this area are on average twice as high as in other parts of the field.
M3 Helium stands out from many startups in the helium sector by being an established producer with strong relationships with the pipeline and processing plant operators, as well as helium purchasers. These established relationships enable M3 Helium to secure the most competitive prices for its helium output.
Efficient and Scalable Production
M3 Helium has developed cost-effective wells that can be drilled, completed, and brought into production within a few months. This operational efficiency positions the company to scale its operations rapidly. A recent report by a globally recognized engineering and geological firm highlights the potential for M3 Helium to significantly expand its project with the capability to drill hundreds of vertical and horizontal wells, which could generate substantial revenue for the company in a relatively short period.
In the immediate term, and through its proposed combination with Voyager Life PLC, M3 Helium will have access to the necessary capital to drill and complete additional vertical and horizontal wells in the coming months.
About M3 Helium
M3 Helium is a gas extraction company focused on helium exploration and production. The company leverages existing infrastructure, historical data, strategic relationships, and economical production methods to meet the growing demand for helium in various high-tech and medical industries.
For more information, please visit www.m3helium.com or contact our PR department at info@m3helium.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied. M3 Helium undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
Media Contact: M3 Helium PR Department
Email: info@m3helium.com
Phone: +1(316) 202-8813
Source: Adapted from Morningstar article Voyager Life Shares Surge as Cannabis Abandoned for Helium
Sergey Mezhericher
M3 Helium
+1 316-202-8813
email us here