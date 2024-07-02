How to start an online furniture business: Starting on the right notes (Part One) - YourRetailCoach

How to start an online furniture business

Starting an online furniture business has unique challenges, especially in competitive markets. YRC offers key fundamentals for success in this field.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Online furniture business comes with its unique set of challenges, especially in mature and competitive markets. In this communiqué, retail and eCommerce consulting firm, Your Retail Coach (YRC) highlights some of the fundamentals of starting an online furniture business on the right notes.

#𝟏 𝐖𝐡𝐲 𝐅𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬?

When thinking of starting a business, the first question should be - why choose this business? Having the right answers here helps uncover and emphasise the foundational reasons leading to believe that the conceived business idea will take off and turn out to be successful with the right quantity and quality of efforts. This answer often contains one or more of these elements:

· Domain knowledge and expertise

· Niche experience in the concerned line of trade or business

· Already a player in a similar value chain (e.g. logistical capabilities)

· Niche/gaps in the market (UVP)

· Competitive advantage (e.g. access to customer bases, family business, own commercial space)

· Early access to any advanced technology in the given market (e.g. 3D furniture printing)

#𝟐 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐲

In the furniture business, one of the foremost considerations is to assess if there is any pre-existing expertise or leverage in the value chain. For example, a logistics or transportation business already possesses the required capabilities to deal with products of bulky nature like furniture. Having such capabilities significantly eases many operational costs and concerns of online furniture brands and businesses.

#𝟑 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬

Online furniture retailing is becoming increasingly competitive by the day. In a given market, only a handful of brands and businesses can do it right. This helps them capitalise on their market shares. For new businesses, even if they do the same things the same way, it is not easy for them to win the confidence of customers enjoyed by the experienced players in those markets. Thus, new businesses must establish a strong and sustainable brand image and positioning. This branding is often substantiated by:

· Gaps in the market covered

· Real benefits to customers

· Uniqueness of value propositions

· Difficulty in replicating value propositions by competitors in a short to mid-term period

· Leveraging any pre-existing capability to create sustainable UVPs and brand distinction

#𝟒 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭

No business idea ever appears in a proof-of-concept shape and form in the first go. However, entrepreneurs must have a clear vision of why they think their idea is promisingly profitable.

For example, if 3D printing as production technology is the crux of the business idea, what kinds of capital outlay requirements are in the fray? Who is going to fund that kind of investment? What kind of pricing and margins are possible? How the promised values will be created and delivered? These and other such vital questions and considerations are important aspects of market research, online furniture business model development, and online furniture business planning.

The profitability of online furniture retailers is also influenced by many simple operational strategies and decisions. For instance, there are plenty of paid and free furniture inventory management software applications or software for online furniture retailers. While paid software platforms increase operational expenditure free software applications could more or less carry out the same functionalities without upsetting operational budgets.

#𝟓 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧

When thinking of starting an online furniture business, equal emphasis should be also laid on future growth and expansion strategies.

Small online furniture retailers tend to go for market penetration options.

From medium-sized businesses onwards, the tendency is to go for new markets in new states, integration, diversification, and franchising.

Inorganic growth and expansion options like M&As and JVs are more instrumental for big companies or MNC brands.

Operations planning also plays a crucial role in building the groundwork for growth and expansion. Superior operations management also helps increase sales in online furniture business.

#𝟔 𝐀𝐯𝐨𝐢𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐮𝐫𝐞

Avoiding the risks of failure is as important as striving for success. Some of the biggest risks for online furniture businesses are having no niche, sluggish product development and improvisations, poor financial and inventory management, slow and error-ridden operations, poor QA and QC, and mismanagement in digital marketing. Online furniture retailers must always maintain touch with what keeps them going and what could prevent them from doing so. They must plan and prepare accordingly for the risks and threats to their survival and growth.

