North Carolina Business Collaborates with Silicon Valley Company During Global Intellect Summit at NASDAQ on WallStreet
WCP Consulting & Communications Joins Bridge 2 Technologies for Nasdaq Bell Ringing Ceremony
I am excited to explore how WCP and B2T can extend this platform to my hometown of Winston-Salem, NC, and collaborate on its ongoing global expansion.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bridge 2 Technologies (B2T) Global Intellect Summit reached a momentous climax with the NASDAQ Bell Ringing Ceremony, featuring a distinguished panel of leaders from a vast array of public and private sectors, including Winston-Salem NC business innovator, Dr. Tanya Wiley-Brown, of WCP Consulting & Communications. Over 145 leaders converged in New York City to create pathways towards generational opportunities of monumental importance.
— Dr. Tanya Wiley-Brown
Wiley-Brown, along with her Director of Business Development, Chris Adams, played integral roles throughout the two-day Summit. Dr. Tanya presented the official Proclamation declaring Tuesday, June 25th, 2024 ‘Bridge 2 Technologies Day’ on behalf of the Mayor of New York City, The Honorable Eric Adams. The Summit was held at the NASDAQ headquarters and focused on fostering global intellect and inclusiveness.
The annual event delved into critical topics such as access to capital, leveraging technology to expand opportunities for disadvantaged communities, and bridging the gap between the legal and tech communities. Discussions were geared towards delivering actionable results that will positively impact future generations.
Dr. Tanya Wiley-Brown, Founder and CEO of WCP Consulting and Communications, remarked, "It was an incredible honor to participate in this year's B2T Global Intellect Summit. The event provided a unique platform for thought leaders from diverse sectors to come together and address some of the most pressing issues of our time. By focusing on inclusiveness and leveraging technology, we are laying the groundwork for creating opportunities that will benefit future generations. I am inspired by the collaborative spirit and the actionable outcomes that emerged from our discussions.”
Chris Adams, WCP Director of Business Development, stated, "It was a tremendous honor to be involved in an initiative that highlights the essential role of providing access to thought leaders who are making significant strides in harnessing the power of technology for impactful change. The opportunity to engage in discussions on various key issues reaffirms the potential for collaboration between business, technology, and elected officials, to create unprecedented opportunities for equity."
The B2T Global Intellect Summit was established by renowned business leader Eric Kelly, a senior executive recognized globally for his impactful contributions. The B2T platform exemplifies the strength of cross-industry collaboration. WCP Consulting & Communications' involvement underscores their dedication to creating a future where business, communications, and technology converge to promote inclusive growth and innovation. By linking industry leaders with women and diverse businesses, B2T's platform fosters meaningful and profitable partnerships, revolutionizing global business engagement.
Wiley-Brown stated, "I am excited to explore how WCP and B2T can extend this platform to my hometown of Winston-Salem, NC, and collaborate on its ongoing global expansion."
Winston-Salem is home to some of the biggest names in business, such as Hanesbrands, Reynolds American, Inmar, Garner Foods, Wells Fargo and Truist. It is also where many famous food brands launched their business models, including Krispy Kreme Doughnuts and Texas Pete.
About Bridge 2 Technologies (B2T)
B2T is a global next-generation technology company that is changing the way businesses engage around the world and delivers actionable results that will positively affect future generations. B2T is built on global intellect and inclusiveness through a robust business ecosystem that strives to advance inclusivity, access to capital, and connectivity, issues that many businesses around the world face today. As such, B2T works with industry leaders to leverage technology as an accelerator to expand opportunities, drive change, and realize outstanding performance. For more information about Bridge 2 Technologies and its mission, visit https://theb2t.com.
About WCP Consulting and Communications
WCP Consulting & Communications is leading the way in the areas of marketing, PR, and business development consulting, specializing in strategic consulting and communications. The WCP team is dedicated to empowering legal businesses, corporate entities and celebrity clients through innovative strategies that drive growth, inclusiveness, and sustainable success. WCP’s expertise spans across various sectors, helping clients achieve their goals by leveraging the latest in technology and communication. For more information, visit www.wcpcommunications.com.
For further inquiries or information:
Contact
Tanya Wiley-Brown
Phone: 336.345.2628
Email: twiley@wcpcommunications.com
Chris Adams
Phone: 336.577.6150
Email: cadams@wcpcommunications.com
Kim Carlm Jagorin
WCP Consulting & Communications
+1 310-924-1180
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other