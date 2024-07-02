Nutrigenomics Market to Witness Impressive Growth, Reaching USD 6.66 Billion by 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global nutrigenomics market size was valued at $435.7 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $2.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Request Sample of the Report on Nutrigenomics Market Forecast 2032 – https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A129082

Nutrigenomics studies the effect of nutrients on gene expression. In other words, nutrigenomics provides a genetic understanding of how common dietary components affect the balance between health and disease by altering the expression and/or structure of an individual’s genetic make-up.

Nutrigenomics Statistics:

The global nutrigenomics market is projected to reach $2.1 billion by 2032, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.2% from 2023 to 2032.

In North America, the demand for nutrigenomics is expected to expand rapidly due to growing health disorders.

The reagents and kits sub-segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

The obesity sub-segment accounted for the largest market share of 37.0% in 2022 and is expected to the highest grow at a CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period.

The hospitals & clinics sub-segment of the global market accounted for the highest share of 46.8% in 2022 and is projected to continue to hold major market share by 2032.

The nutrigenomics market in the North America region accounted for the largest share of 43.9% in 2022 and is predicted to be dominant and grow at the highest CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period.

Connect to our Analyst - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A129082

Product Type: Reagents and Kits Sub-segment to Flourish Immensely by 2032

The reagents and kits sub-segment accounted for the largest global nutrigenomics market share of 65.1% in 2022 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. This is mainly due to the increase in number of chronic diseases and personalization of diet to prevent diseases due to unhealthy lifestyle and dietary change. Besides, the rising adoption of telehealth services that include pharmacy services, online medical visits, and memberships is driving the demand for reagents & kits.

Applications: Obesity Sub-segment to Dominate During the Forecast Period

The obesity sub-segment accounted for the largest market share of 37.0% in 2022 and is expected to the highest grow at a CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing overweight population across the globe. The World Obesity Federation’s 2023 Atlas anticipates that more than 4 billion people, constituting 51% of the global population, will be either obese or overweight in the next 12 years.

Regional Analysis:

The nutrigenomics market in the North America region accounted for the largest share of 43.9% in 2022 and is predicted to be dominant and grow at the highest CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period. This growth is mainly due to growing health disorders in the region. In addition, companies in North America are releasing genetic reports for their subscribers, which is contributing towards nutrigenomics research. Moreover, the presence of major nutrigenomics companies in the region is expected to generate opportunities in the nutrigenomics testing market in the coming years.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Reagents and Kits

Services

By Applications:

Diabetes

Cardiovascular Diseases

Cancer Research

Obesity

By End User:

Online Platforms

Hospitals and Clinics

Others

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Key Player Analysis:

Nutrigenomix Inc.

Metagenics, Inc.

The Gene Box

DNA Life

GX Sciences Inc.

Genova Diagnostics

Holistic Health

Cura Integrative Medicine

Xcode Life

For Procurement Information - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A129082

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.