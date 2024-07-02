YMCA of the Palm Beaches Awarded $500K in Federal Funding for Capital Project at Lake Lytal Park

YMCA of the Palm Beaches leadership team with Rep. Lois Frankel and PBC Mayor Maria Sachs during check presentation Rep. Lois Frankel with Tim Coffield, President & CEO and YMCA Leadership Team U.S. Representative Lois Frankel at Press Conference and Check Presentation

The funds will be used for the development of the Y’s new 55,000 sq. ft. Community Center in West Palm Beach, scheduled for completion in late 2025.

This is an investment not only in the future of the Y, but in the futures of those who we serve in the community, particularly our children.” — Tim Coffield, President & CEO, YMCA of the Palm Beaches