Animal Vaccines Market to See Huge Growth & Profitable Business $15.20 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 5.2% CAGR: AMR

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Animal Vaccines Market by Type (Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Subunit Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines, Conjugate Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, and DNA Vaccines) and Animal Type (Companion Animal, Livestock Animal, and Aquaculture): 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁, 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭–𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟬." 𝗔𝗰𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁, 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗴𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗺𝗮𝗹 𝘃𝗮𝗰𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 $𝟵.𝟬𝟵 𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝗻 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟬, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗶𝘀 𝗲𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗵 $𝟭𝟱.𝟮𝟬 𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗯𝘆 𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟬, 𝗴𝗿𝗼𝘄𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝘁 𝗮 𝗖𝗔𝗚𝗥 𝗼𝗳 𝟱.𝟮% 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟬 𝘁𝗼 𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟬.

Vaccines help develop naturally acquired immunity by stimulating the immune system with the help of either non-pathogenic organisms or by their immunogenic components. Animal vaccines are essential to increase the welfare of the animal and reduce the monetary loss of their owners. These consist of attenuated and subunit vaccines and are useful in the prevention of diseases through their mode of action. Animal vaccines are eco-friendly products that help reduce the use of antibiotics and risk of drug-resistant microorganisms. They help protect animal health by immunizing the animal from any particular disease.

𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

Growth in demand for pet insurance, rise in prevalence of animal diseases, surge in expenditure for animal health, and increase in ownership of companion animal drive the growth of the global animal vaccines market. However, highly competitive meat and milk prices and adverse impact of veterinary vaccines on human and animal health hinders the market growth. On the other hand, advancement in vaccine product and rise in demand for hybrid animal create new opportunities in coming years.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨

The emergence of covid-19 affected the animal vaccine market negatively. The veterinary organizations across the globe have recommended limiting animal patient care to acutely ill animals and emergencies.

The lockdown measures have led to rescheduling of annual checkup exams and elective vaccination procedures. The supply of animal vaccination witnessed disruptions to certain point. However, the manufacturers ensured proper supply of animal vaccinations.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎

Based on animal type, the livestock animal segment accounted for nearly than two-thirds of the global animal vaccines market in 2020, and is projected to maintain its leadership status based on revenue by 2030. Increase in the prevalence of various infectious diseases among livestock animals and surge in awareness related to importance of immunization. However, the companion animal segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 5.50% from 2020 to 2030. The increase in awareness regarding medical illnesses & ailments of companion animals and growth in animal healthcare expenditure worldwide drive the growth of the segment.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on region, North America held the majority share in 2020, with nearly two-fifths of the total share of the global animal vaccines market, and will maintain its highest contribution throughout the forecast period. This is due to established veterinary organizational structures and concern amongst people to ensure animal health. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to maintain the highest CAGR of 5.90% during the forecast period, owing to increase in need of protection of livestock from mass wipeouts due to epidemics, especially in countries such as India.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲 𝗠𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗸 & 𝗖𝗼., 𝗜𝗻𝗰., 𝗭𝗼𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰., 𝗖𝗲𝘃𝗮 𝗦𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗔𝗻𝗶𝗺𝗮𝗹𝗲, 𝗦𝗮𝗻𝗼𝗳𝗶 𝗦.𝗔., 𝗥𝗼𝗺𝘃𝗮𝗰, 𝗩𝗮𝘅𝘅𝗶𝗻𝗼𝘃𝗮, 𝗕𝗶𝗼𝘃𝗮𝗰, 𝗠𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗹, 𝗕𝗼𝗲𝗵𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗿 𝗜𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗹𝗵𝗲𝗶𝗺 𝗚𝗺𝗯𝗛 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗔𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗼𝗻 𝗟𝗮𝗯𝗼𝗿 𝗚𝗺𝗯𝗛. 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗴𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗺𝗮𝗹 𝘃𝗮𝗰𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲 𝗡𝗲𝘅𝘃𝗲𝘁, 𝗣𝗛𝗟 𝗔𝘀𝘀𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀, 𝗜𝗻𝗰., 𝗛𝘆𝗴𝗶𝗲𝗶𝗮 𝗕𝗶𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗟𝗮𝗯𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀, 𝗖𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗼 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘂𝗺 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝘆, 𝗣𝗳𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗿, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗔𝗿𝗸𝗼 𝗟𝗮𝗯𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀, 𝗟𝘁𝗱.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

The DNA vaccines segment is projected to grow fastest during the analysis period.

The livestock animal segment generates highest revenue, and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

North America dominated the global animal vaccines market, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7%.

China is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.4% in Asia-Pacific.

The companion animal segment exhibits fast-paced growth rate, registering a CAGR of 5.5%.

