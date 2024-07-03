The Showtime Smartwatch will renew AI Experience at 2025
The Showtime Smartwatch integrates AI, extended reality, and Web3 to revolutionize human-machine interaction through intuitive gesture recognition.
Your phone, it is like a block that you have to bring everywhere. It is a temporary solution before figuring out a better way to interact with machines.”HONG KONG SAR, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Your phone, it is like a block that you have to bring everywhere. It is a temporary solution before figuring out a better way to interact with machines," says Ben Crox, the visionary founder of Hetaro Labs - the driving force behind the Showtime Watch. With over 20 years of experience in human-machine interaction, starting with his involvement in the design of the initial version of Google Maps, Ben has explored various methods of machine interaction, including brainwave technology, in his quest to revolutionize the way we connect with our devices.
The Showtime Watch is the culmination of this journey – a smartwatch that integrates three key technologies: active AI companion, blockchain encryption, and extended reality (XR). Since its pre-order launch on May 30th, Hetaro Labs has been highlighting the "Active" aspect of their AI companion, which sets it apart from conventional AI assistants that require users to open an app and input specific prompts. The Showtime Watch's AI proactively senses when the user needs assistance and offers help accordingly, creating a more intuitive and seamless user experience.
At the heart of the Showtime Watch is its advanced gesture identification system, which bridges the gap between the physical and digital worlds. A recently released video showcases two users engaging in a cowboy-style duel using finger-pointing gestures, with the winner being rewarded with digital tokens on their watch. While the Apple Watch offers limited gesture support, the Showtime Watch boasts 10 default gestures and allows for user customization, providing unparalleled flexibility and control.
The potential applications of the gesture identification system, combined with the Active AI companion, are vast. Ryan Chi, Hetaro Labs' director of community, shared in an X Space interview with Helio that the Showtime Watch aims to extend the horizon of physical reality by enabling users to interact with AI through intuitive actions in the physical world. This approach empowers users to leverage AI more efficiently in their daily lives.
Beyond gesture recognition, the Showtime Watch incorporates a microphone and various biosensors to further streamline human-machine interaction. While details on these hardware components are yet to be disclosed, they hold the promise of elevating the smartwatch experience to new heights.
The Showtime Watch's commitment to cutting-edge technology extends to its pre order system, which exclusively accepts $SOL – the blockchain upon which its IoT features are built to secure user data in the AI era. To pre-order the watch, users must download a Solana wallet and purchase Solana using a credit card through third-party platforms like MoonPay. Initially, a referral code system was implemented to keep the technology within a community of tech enthusiasts. However, as the launch approaches, more buyers are sharing their referral codes on X, making the Showtime Watch accessible to a wider audience.
As the Showtime Watch gears up for its 2025 launch, it is poised to revolutionize the way we interact with machines. With its intuitive gesture recognition, Active AI companion, and secure blockchain encryption, this smartwatch offers a glimpse into a future where AI, blockchain, and XR technologies seamlessly integrate into our daily lives. Ben Crox and the Hetaro Labs team are on a mission to reshape human-machine interaction, and the Showtime Watch is a testament to their dedication and vision.
Showtime Watch showcasing the gesture control system