Metabolomics Market to Witness Impressive Growth, Reaching USD 6.66 Billion by 2030

Metabolomics Market 2024

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global metabolomics market was estimated at $2.03 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $6.66 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Key Takeaways:

The metabolomics bioinformatics tools and services segment to maintain the lion's share.

The biomarker discovery segment to lead the trail.

Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Metabolomics includes the application of a variety of analytical methods such as spectroscopy, chromatography, and multivariate analysis for identification of quantification of various metabolites. The analytical methods facilitate classification of a multitude of known and unknown metabolites in the reaction. The comprehensive nature of metabolites can be applied in many fields and assist in the development of new treatment and diagnostics in human diseases.

The fact that metabolomics has the ability to detect a large number of metabolites from fluid or tissue sample in a single step and it can also yield great amounts leads to a steep rise in demand for metabolomics, thereby driving the growth of the market. On the other hand, high cost of metabolomics instruments and scarcity of professionals restrain the growth to some extent. However, technological advancements in analytical techniques and upsurge in R&D expenditure are expected to create an array of opportunities in the industry.

Request Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/525

The global metabolomics market is segmented based on product & service, application, indication, and region. Based on product & service, it is divided into metabolomics instruments and metabolomics bioinformatics tools & services. The metabolomics instruments segment is further divided into separation techniques and detection techniques. The separation techniques segment is further classified into high-performance liquid chromatography, gas chromatography, ultra-performance liquid chromatography, and capillary electrophoresis. The detection techniques segment is further categorized into mass spectrometry, nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy, and surface-based mass analysis.

Request for Customization –

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/525

Regional Growth Dynamics:

On the basis of region, North America contributed to the major market share in terms of revenue 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global metabolomics market, owing to surge in research activities which involve the use of metabolomics. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.9% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to rise in awareness related to use of metabolomics.

Competitive Landscape:

Bio-Rad Laboratories INC.

Agilent Technologies INC.

Bruker corporation

Danaher Corporation

Human Metabolome Technologies INC.

LECO Corporation

Metabolon INC.

BiocratesLife Science AG

Water Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Recent developments:

Advancements in Mass Spectrometry: Mass spectrometry (MS) is a key technology in metabolomics, and recent developments have focused on improving its capabilities. This includes the development of high-resolution MS systems, advancements in ionization techniques, and improvements in data acquisition and analysis algorithms.

Integration of Metabolomics with Multi-Omics Approaches: Integrating metabolomics with other omics technologies, such as genomics, proteomics, and transcriptomics, has gained significant attention. This integration allows for a more comprehensive understanding of biological systems and the identification of complex disease mechanisms.

Buy this Premium Research Report:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/525

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.