Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUVL) Systems Market Predicted to Accelerate Growth by 2021 – 2031

Technological superiority and the need for smaller electronic devices are driving trends in the Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUVL) Systems Market globally.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The extreme ultraviolet lithography systems market share is expected to witness considerable growth, owing to an increase in demand for next-generation Internet of Things solutions across commercial, residential, and other sectors, especially in the U.S., China, Japan, and South Korea, due to rise in demand for digital infrastructure solution in these countries.

Allied Market Research, titled, “Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUVL) Systems Market," The extreme ultraviolet lithography (euvl) systems market was valued at $8.0 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $77.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 25.1% from 2022 to 2031.

The extreme ultraviolet lithography system is an advanced optical lithography technology. Extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography is a soft X-ray method with a wavelength of 13.5nm. Resolutions as low as 22nm half-pitch are possible with today's EUV scanners. An EUV light source in a system uses a high-power laser to generate plasma. This, in turn, aids in the emission of a short wavelength light inside a vacuum chamber. The apparatus in the chamber employs numerous multilayer mirrors that work to reflect light via interlayer interference.

The growth of the EUVL systems market is majorly driven by technological superiority over other lithography techniques coupled with the rise in the sale of microelectronics devices. Furthermore, the imminent requirement for size contraction in electronic devices is anticipated to drive market growth. However, complexities in developing proper photoresists and challenges in making the perfect mask are acting as prime restraints of the market. On the contrary, the rise in trends of the Internet of Things is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the extreme ultraviolet lithography systems industry during the forecast period.

According to extreme ultraviolet lithography systems market analysis, the light source segment was the highest contributor in 2020, due to a surge in adoption of extreme ultraviolet lithography systems solutions across consumer electrons sectors. The laser-produced plasmas (LPP) and gas discharges segment collectively accounted for around 84.1% market share in 2020. The surge in the adoption of next-generation state-of-the-art Internet of Things technology in consumer electronics solutions has led to the growth of the extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; thereby, enhancing the extreme ultraviolet lithography systems market growth.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly impacted the extreme ultraviolet lithography systems market trends, owing to a significant impact on prime market players. Conversely, a rise in demand for the cheapest extreme ultraviolet lithography systems solution is anticipated to drive the market post-pandemic. However, the lack of availability of a professional workforce due to partial and complete lockdowns implemented by governments restrained the growth of the extreme ultraviolet lithography systems market. On the contrary, emerging economies significantly witness the need for Internet of Things solutions that are expected to boost the extreme ultraviolet lithography systems market size.

Country-wise, China holds a significant share in the extreme ultraviolet lithography systems market, owing to the presence of prime players. The adoption of next-generation state-of-the-art Internet of Things solutions and devices across prime sectors has strengthened the growth of the extreme ultraviolet lithography systems market in the region.

The key players profiled in the report include 𝘼𝙎𝙈𝙇, 𝙉𝙞𝙠𝙤𝙣, 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝘾𝙖𝙣𝙤𝙣 Market players have adopted various strategies, such as product launch, collaboration & partnership, joint venture, and acquisition to expand their foothold in the extreme ultraviolet lithography systems market share.

