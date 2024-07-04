(Video) Day 2 of the Free Iran 2024 World Summit: “Iranian Resistance’s Roadmap to a Democratic Republic”

June 30 marks the second day of the Free Iran 2024 Global Summit. World leaders, lawmakers, and human rights activists from across four continents will address the summit. This event powerfully resonates with the historic ‘No’ voiced by the Iranian people. Mrs.Rajavi, "Over the past year, we have seen Western governments continue to capitulate to the clerical regime’s policy of blackmail, while the latter claims victims daily through suppression, warmongering, and terrorism both within Iran and abroad." Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, "Over the past year, we have seen Western governments continue to capitulate to the clerical regime’s policy of blackmail, while the latter claims victims daily through suppression, warmongering, and terrorism both within Iran and abroad." Matteo Renzi, "A free Iran is a moral duty for the Middle East because of what happened on Oct. 7 and generally in the last 12 months. The regime does not stop at the border of Iran. They continue to spread in the Middle East and threaten the rest of the region." Izabela Konopacka, "I believe that the Iranian people too will see their wall of oppression crumble soon. In my recent audience with Madam President, I was immediately struck by her dedication, courage, and intellect. Her leadership is truly remarkable."

Matteo Renzi, " I am here to repeat that we believe everyone can fight for a free Iran, as described in the Ten-Point Plan. A free Iran is a moral duty ."

The clerics and their intelligence services have already penetrated some Western circles and parliaments. But what should be said about the hiring of regime lobbyists in some Western ministries?” — NCRI

PARIS, FRANCE, July 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) Foreign Affairs Committee reported that June 30 marks the second day of the Free Iran 2024 Global Summit. World leaders, lawmakers, and human rights activists from across four continents will address the summit. This event powerfully resonates with the historic ‘No’ voiced by the Iranian people, who boycotted the regime’s sham elections this week, echoing their cry for freedom in Iran.The international event will be broadcast live to Iran, where thousands of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK)-led Resistance Units and millions of Iranians, who are fed up with the oppressive regime, will watch as delegates from around the world express their solidarity and commitment to effective policy change in their home countries.Against the backdrop of support from 137 world leaders and over 4,000 legislators who endorse the Iranian people’s aspiration for regime change, this event signifies a new resolve to end appeasement with Tehran and to recognize a democratic and free Iran.I warmly greet all of you on the second day of the Free Iran World Summit. This summit coincides with the significant triumph of the Iranian people and the Iranian Resistance, marked by the nationwide boycott of the sham elections of the religious dictatorship by 88 percent of eligible voters.The boycott highlights the determination of the Iranian people and the Iranian Resistance to overthrow the clerical regime and liberate Iran.The absence of mass participation, combined with election engineering failing to produce a clear result in the first round and necessitating a run-off, clearly indicates divisions, diversions, and schisms within the regime and its various factions. This situation proves the regime’s protective walls are full of cracks and holes.The outcome of the second round is also neither vague nor complicated. Most people believe that Khamenei, through his well-known methods of election engineering massive fraud and manipulations by the Interior Ministry under the guise of vote collection will ensure the IRGC guard Saeed Jalili, who represented the regime during its nuclear negotiations and is also a member of the Supreme National Security Council, emerges from the ballot box.However, there is little difference between Jalili and the other candidate, who explicitly stated that his red line deviates from Khamenei’s dictates and desires.In response to the Iranian people’s uprising, which is progressing under all circumstances and is centered around an organized resistance moving toward significant political and social change, Khamenei employs both repression and warfare to protect his decaying regime. Simultaneously, he seeks support and protection through a policy of appeasement.When we speak of appeasement, we are reminded of Europe’s historical policy with Nazi Germany. Although the current state and characteristics of the religious fascism ruling Iran greatly differ from the World War II era in Europe, the catastrophic nature of appeasement remains unchanged.It paves the way for the dark forces of history, representing a dagger to the heart of freedom, peace, justice, resistance, and human rights.Over the past year, we have seen Western governments continue to capitulate to the clerical regime’s policy of blackmail, while the latter claims victims daily through suppression, warmongering, and terrorism both within Iran and abroad.The race to provide incentives to these butchers has been observed in Sweden, Belgium, France, and the U.S., continuing to bolster the clerics’ market for hostage-taking and human trafficking to an even greater extent.This endless business model, initiated during the eras of Khomeini and Khamenei, has persisted for 45 years. Regime theorists have conceptualized it as a new form of power that transcends economic, technical, and military capabilities.Western governments have become regular consumers of this new market, thus degraded to what Massoud Rajavi has termed a “hostage democracy.”However, the perpetual hostages and ongoing victims are the Iranian people, human rights, and the angel of liberty.This is where all principles are sacrificed to bolster a brutal dictatorship. They sell equipment and software to the oppressors of the Iranian people’s uprisings.The clerics and their intelligence services have already penetrated some Western circles and parliaments. But what should be said about the hiring of lobbyists and regime supporters in some Western ministries?Where and how are the regime’s military drones manufactured? Astonishingly, their engines are produced by Austrian and Canadian companies, and according to U.S. lawmakers, at least 75% of their components are sourced from U.S. markets, with no fewer than 10 British universities collaborating in the necessary research.There was a time when they argued that concessions to the clerics were made to bolster the bogus moderates. Now, tell us, who is strengthened by freeing a bomb-wielding terrorist diplomat and a mass murderer from Gohardasht Prison?Previously, you claimed to be reforming religious fascism. Now that you are engaging with missile-toting Revolutionary Guards, who exactly has reformed whom?Over the last four decades, Western politicians have repeatedly granted concessions to the clerics, certainly securing specific commercial or diplomatic gains.However, when these decisions undergo the scrutiny of historical judgment, it becomes evident that this policy was founded on shortsightedness and transient interests, causing severe harm to the people of Iran, the Middle East, and global peace and security.One might ask whether the history of this region was inevitably doomed to traverse through this bloody and fiery abyss. Was there truly no path towards freedom and peace for our people? Is there no remedy for the bloodshed and destruction wrought by religious tyranny?Indeed, there is both a pathway and a solution.The people of Iran have put forth an alternative and a solution: a vision of a free Iran, devoid of torture and executions, a democratic republic where religion is separate from state governance, where gender equality prevails, and where oppressed nationalities enjoy autonomy.Matteo Renzi, Former Italian Prime Minister.A lot has happened since our meeting last year. I am here to repeat that we believe everyone can fight for a free Iran, as described in the Ten-Point Plan.We believe a free Iran is a moral duty for three reasons. First, for the people of Iran. It is the only way to respect the great tradition of its people.The second reason is that a free Iran is a moral duty for the Middle East because of what happened on October 7 and generally in the last 12 months. The consequences of the regime do not stop at the border of Iran.They continue to spread in the Middle East and threaten the rest of the region’s people. The only way to create a new Middle East is to fight together for a free Iran.The third and last reason is not only for the people of Iran and the Middle East but for the world. The world is in chaos. It is important to fight for democracy because democracy is at risk, including in places where it was born.If we are not able to explain the risks, we may lose an important opportunity for our future generations. We have different cultures but shared values, as stated in Madam Rajavi’s Ten-Point Plan Petre Roman, Former Romanian Prime MinisterYou are the heroes. You are those who are building the future of Iran. I salute you from the bottom of my heart. When diplomacy is a mask devoid of moral values, then behind the mask is cowardice and vested interest. And the result is never good, neither for the people nor for the countries. That’s the case right now in Iran.In November 1989, the Ceaușescu regime organized a Congress of the Communist Party to be reelected as the general secretary of the Communist Party, and all over the country, he ordered a lot of events to support his reelection.He was reelected but less than one month later, the revolution erupted with enormous force. In 24 hours, the regime collapsed and very soon after that, the dictator was executed.The regime in Iran, those who are executing the orders of the regime, are, ruining the future of Iran. You, with your fight for freedom and human rights, your sacrifices are building a brighter future for Iran.The problem with the regime in Iran is that they lack credibility. The whole machine, the propaganda machine they are using, cannot overcome this lack of credibility. This credibility is forever gone.A new credibility is coming from you, from the people of Iran. With this formidable perseverance and iron will of Madam President and with you, you will prevail. You will prevail for the good of the Iranian people and for the benefit of all mankind.Geir Haarde, Former Prime Minister of IcelandA few days ago, there was a so-called presidential election in Iran. But this is a tool for maintaining an illusion of democracy and ensuring the clerics maintain their authoritarian grip. The Guardian Council vets and picks candidates on criteria including unwavering loyalty to the regime. So how can you have a free and fair election on that basis?The March 2024 parliamentary elections saw a turnout of just 7%, while the rest of the population, 93%, boycotted the election, showing us all that they see through this sham. It was an act of coordinated civil disobedience, rejecting the regime’s legitimacy and demanding its overthrow.Now, the struggle for freedom and democracy in Iran is a universal fight for human rights and dignity, for the protection of our own justice and democratic systems, and it’s time for the free world to support the legitimacy of the NCRI and its resistance units.The opposition to the Iranian regime is legitimate. However, European and some American policymakers have failed to see this for the past 45 years.Iran has suffered from this terrible regime that we all know systematically violates human rights with no room for democratic or fundamental freedoms.Appeasement has not worked. Not in this case, not ever. I suggest that we all do whatever we can to support, and to get people in our home countries to support this movement.Rosalia Arteaga, Former President of EcuadorThe 21st century has seen great advances in science, artificial intelligence, medical sciences, and communication. However, it is now presented with somber overtones in issues related to the coexistence between people and countries.There are painful confrontations, such as the one provoked by the invasion of Ukraine or the unfortunate events in the Israel-Palestine area, especially caused by the Hamas attack.Besides that, we see confrontations and tensions in the global world and within territories where it sometimes seems that gangs and mafias try to take over countries, as has happened on the American continent, in Haiti, and in the attacks and violence that we are suffering in several Latin American countries, including, unfortunately, my own country, Ecuador.So we think that the 21st century is not as enlightened as it seemed. Regarding the situation of women, although we see progress in some places concerning female leadership with women governing countries, these are exceptional cases, and women still suffer situations of insecurity and inequality.One of the countries where such a situation is so painful, suffering restrictions and persecution of all kinds, is Iran. Iran is a country with a military culture that has given much to humanity and yet presently endures a regime that terrorizes women, limits them in terms of the most elementary rights, and takes their lives because they do not conform to the precepts, not of our religion but of what religious and political leaders who are misguided in their decisions and thoughts want.That is why we are here, women and men from different parts of the world, to show our solidarity with the struggle of women in Iran, with the Ten-Point Plan raised by the National Council of Resistance led by an extraordinary woman, Maryam Rajavi, who has demonstrated courage in this struggle day by day for the rights of women and the freedom of her country.That is why women have to raise their voices, show their solidarity, and feel that what is happening in a distant part of the world, such as Iran, must receive our support and our desire for this struggle to bear fruit.This struggle is about tolerance, respect for others, respect for human rights, and respect for freedom with an eagerness to move forward during this crisis.So from this forum here in the city of Paris, we want to express again our disagreement with what is happening in Iran and our support for the struggle of brave women like Maryam Rajavi and a team of both women and men who are supporting their work both outside their country and at home.To view the whole text, please use the link below.If you wish to receive the NCRI weekly Newsletter, please use the following link to subscribe: https://bit.ly/3SMgEla

Over the last four decades, Western politicians have repeatedly, granted concessions to the clerics certainly securing specific commercial or diplomatic gains.