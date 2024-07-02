Navigating Botanical Extracts Market size 2024 : Share Insights, Future Demand and Forecast till 2032

Botanical Extracts Market

The Botanical Extracts Market size to reach USD 14.82 Billion in 2033 growing at a CAGR of 9.5%

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Botanical Extracts Market size was USD 5.94 Billion in 2023 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. Oleoresins, essential oils, and herbal extracts are botanical extracts or products sourced from plants. Usually, a variety of extraction techniques, such as solvent extraction, distillation, cold pressing, and enfleurage, are used to obtain these extracts.

The Botanical Extracts Market encompasses a diverse range of natural extracts derived from plants, herbs, flowers, fruits, and roots, valued for their medicinal, cosmetic, and nutritional properties. These extracts are obtained through various extraction methods such as solvent extraction, supercritical fluid extraction, and steam distillation, preserving the bioactive compounds that contribute to their therapeutic benefits. Botanical extracts find extensive applications across industries including pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, cosmetics, and dietary supplements, driven by consumer demand for natural and sustainable products.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:

Ransom Naturals Ltd., International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Synthite Industries Ltd., Martin Bauer Group, Kalsec, Inc., Synergy Flavors Inc., Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd., PT. Indesso Aroma, Dhler GmbH, Bell Flavors & Fragrances and Others

Drivers of Growth in the Botanical Extracts Market

Several factors are driving the growth of the Botanical Extracts Market. Firstly, increasing consumer awareness and preference for natural and organic ingredients in personal care products, dietary supplements, and functional foods are boosting demand for botanical extracts. Consumers perceive botanical extracts as safer alternatives to synthetic ingredients, promoting health and wellness benefits. Secondly, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and health disorders has spurred the demand for herbal medicines and supplements, where botanical extracts are valued for their therapeutic properties.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global botanical extracts market on the basis of source, form, technology, end-use, and region:

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2033)

Herbs

Spices

Fruits

Flowers

Roots

Leaves

Seeds

Barks

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2033)

Essential Oils

Oleoresins

Powdered Extracts

Liquid Extracts

Tinctures

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2033)

Solvent Extraction

Steam Distillation

Cold Press Extraction

Supercritical Fluid Extraction

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2033)

Food and Beverages

Functional Beverages

Bakery and Confectionery

Dairy Products

Others

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Skin Care

Hair Care

Fragrances

Pharmaceuticals and Nutraceuticals

Dietary Supplements

Medicinal Products

Agriculture

Animal Feed

Pesticides

Fertilizers

Others

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Botanical Extracts Market provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

• Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

