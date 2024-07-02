Automotive Robotics Market : Enhancing Efficiency in Vehicle Manufacturing Forecast, 2020-2027

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Automotive Robotics Market by Component, Type, and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟔.𝟔𝟑 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟏𝟑.𝟔𝟎 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟐.𝟖% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕.

By region, Asia-Pacific dominated the market, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA in 2019. China dominated the Asia-Pacific automotive robotics market share in 2019, and Africa is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9046

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

ABB, Comau,

DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED,

FANUC CORPORATION,

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.,

KUKA AG,

NACHI-FUJIKOSHI CORP.,

Rockwell Automation, Inc.,

Seiko Epson Corporation,

YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION.

Automotive companies are well known for adoption of new technologies in the manufacturing process and they are taking the lead by implementing automation systems. In addition, according to International Federation of Robotics (IFR), a non-profit organization to support robotics application, UK stands 22nd in the ranking in the world in terms of robot density. Moreover, even the density of robots on low, automotive manufacturers are in need of investment for adoption of robotics systems to boost the production, which in turn is anticipated to propel the automotive robotics market in coming years.

Leading automobile manufacturers are ordering industrial robotics systems for the manufacturing of new range of vehicles. For instance, on November 30, 2020, Volkswagen, a German automobile manufacturer announced to purchase digitally controlled industrial robots by KUKA, a German manufacturer of industrial robots. In addition, the industrial robots will be installed at the Volkswagen’s commercial vehicle factory at Hannover, Germany, and it will be responsible for planning, assembly, delivery, and commissioning of completely automated body shop system for the new all-electric ID. BUZZ.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-robotics-market/purchase-options

According to report from French Association for Manufacturing Technologies (Symop), adoption of cobots, and industrial robots is increasing and grew by around 9% in the year 2019. In addition, this progress is largely due to the development of polyarticulated robots, which accounts for around 84% of the market. From the year 2014 to 2019, an increase of around 20% in robotics installation was observed per year in France, while the automotive application as leading user of the robotics market with share of around 30%. Advantages such as increased production, enhanced safety, high reliability, and others due to adoption of industrial robots in the automotive manufacturing plants is propelling the growth of market.

Rise in automation in automotive industry and increase in accuracy, safety, and productivity are anticipated to drive the growth of the global automotive robotics market share. In addition, reduction in labor cost in organizations is propelling the growth of the market. However, high cost of industrial robots hinders the growth of the market. Furthermore, factors such as incorporation of industry 4.0, is anticipated to provide remarkable opportunity for the expansion of the automotive robotics market during the forecast period.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :

Deployment of industrial robots was already growing pre-COVID, across various industries and countries. However, post-COVID, number of factors has contributed to the rising deployment of industrial robots. In addition, factors such as higher risk of production disruptions, need to maintain social distancing in manufacturing plants, reduce human-to-product contact to contain the spread of virus are expected to boost the deployment of industrial robots in automotive industry.

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9046

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 :

On the basis of component, the drive segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the articulated segment is the highest contributor to the global market, in terms of revenue.

On the basis of region, LAMEA is the fastest growing region, followed by North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :

Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market :

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/autonomous-last-mile-delivery-market

Drone Package Delivery Market :

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/drone-package-delivery-market-A07127

Drone Service Market :

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/drone-service-market-A08531

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions. AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.