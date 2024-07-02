Navigating Air Freight Market size 2024 : Share Insights, Future Demand and Forecast till 2032

Air Freight Market

Rising popularity of consolidated air freight services is a major factor driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Air Freight Market size is expected to reach USD 587.22 Billion in 2032 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for air freight in healthcare industries for rapid transportation of critical supplies and pharmaceuticals is a key factor driving market revenue growth.

The air freight market is a critical component of the global logistics and supply chain industry, enabling the rapid and efficient transport of goods across international borders. This market includes the transportation of a diverse range of cargo, from perishable goods and high-value electronics to industrial machinery and pharmaceuticals. Air freight services are provided by dedicated cargo airlines, integrated express carriers, and passenger airlines that offer belly cargo capacity. With its unparalleled speed and reach, air freight is essential for time-sensitive shipments, high-value goods, and global trade operations. The market is driven by the demands of e-commerce, manufacturing, and the need for fast, reliable delivery of products worldwide.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:

Bolloré Logistics, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, DSV - Global Transport and Logistics, Expeditors International of Washington, Inc., FedEx, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, Kuehne+Nagel, Nippon express holdings, United Parcel Service of America, Inc., C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., XPO, Inc., CEVA Logistics, Agility, Ceva, DACHSER, GEODIS, Maersk, Rhenus Group, and Qatar Airways.

Drivers of Growth in the Air Freight Market

Several factors are driving the robust growth of the air freight market. Firstly, the rise of e-commerce and online retail has significantly increased the volume of goods requiring fast and reliable delivery, boosting demand for air freight services. Companies like Amazon, Alibaba, and other major e-commerce players rely on air freight to meet customer expectations for quick delivery times. Secondly, the globalization of supply chains and the need for just-in-time manufacturing processes require efficient transportation solutions to maintain the flow of goods and components across continents. Air freight provides the speed and flexibility necessary to support these complex supply chain operations. Additionally, the growth of industries that rely on high-value and perishable goods, such as electronics, pharmaceuticals, and fresh produce, fuels the demand for air freight, as it offers secure and swift transport to preserve product quality and value.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global air freight system market based on service, destination, carrier type, freight type, end-use, and region:

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Freight forwarding

Airlines

Mail

Other services

Destination Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Domestic

International

Carrier Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Belly cargo

Freighter

Freight type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Emergency freight

Perishable freight

Non-perishable freight

Dangerous goods

Live animals

High-value freight

Special handling requirements

Tracking and tracing requirements

Insurance requirements

Low-value freight

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

E-commerce logistics

Retail supply chain

Cold chain logistics

Oversized and heavy cargo

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Air Freight Market provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

• Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

