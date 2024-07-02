Navigating Ride Sharing Market size 2024 : Share Insights, Future Demand and Forecast till 2032

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing urbanization and smartphone penetration among individuals is one of the major factors driving market revenue growth.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Ride Sharing Market size was USD 98.80 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing urbanization and smartphone penetration among individuals is primary key factor driving market revenue growth. Ride-sharing is a rapidly evolving sector of the transportation industry that connects drivers and riders through digital platforms and mobile apps to facilitate on-demand transportation services. Sharing a ride has various advantages such as it helps to reduce traffic congestion, parking constraints, and automobile emissions and makes commuting less stressful.

The ride sharing market has rapidly evolved into a significant segment of the global transportation landscape, fundamentally changing how people commute. Ride sharing platforms, such as Uber, Lyft, Didi Chuxing, and others, connect passengers with drivers via mobile apps, offering flexible and convenient transportation options. These services typically include various ride types, from shared carpooling and individual rides to premium and luxury services. The market also extends to peer-to-peer car sharing, where individuals can rent out their personal vehicles. Ride sharing has gained immense popularity due to its cost-effectiveness, ease of use, and ability to reduce traffic congestion and carbon emissions.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:

Uber Technologies Inc., Lyft, Inc., DiDi, Ola Electric Mobility Pvt Ltd, Grab, BlaBlaCar, Gojek tech, Careem, Gett, Free Now, Cabify España S.L.U, Empowered Transport Ltd, SUOL INNOVATIONS LTD, Wingz, ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., WHEELY, SCOOP TECHNOLOGIES PRIVATE LIMITED, Shohoz, Eagle Fleet Services Private Limited, and Tracxn Technologies Limited.

Drivers of Growth in the Ride Sharing Market

Several factors are driving the robust growth of the ride sharing market. Firstly, the increasing urbanization and population growth in cities have amplified the need for efficient and accessible transportation solutions, making ride sharing an attractive option. The convenience of booking rides through smartphone apps, coupled with features like real-time tracking, transparent pricing, and cashless payments, enhances the user experience and encourages widespread adoption. Secondly, the growing focus on sustainability and the need to reduce carbon footprints are prompting a shift from private car ownership to shared mobility solutions. Ride sharing contributes to this trend by optimizing vehicle usage and reducing the number of cars on the road.

Segments covered in the report:

Emergen Research has segmented the global ride sharing market on the basis of service type, type, vehicle type, data service, distance, and region:

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

E-Hailing

Car Sharing

Station-based Mobility

Car Rental

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Car Sharing

Corporate Car Sharing

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Vehicle

Electric Vehicle

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)/ Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Vehicle

Micro-Mobility Vehicle

Data Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Navigation

Information Service

Payment

Other Data Service

Distance Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Short Distance

Long Distance

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Ride Sharing Market provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

• Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

About us :

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy