Navigating Engineered Wood Market size 2024 : Share Insights, Future Demand and Forecast till 2032

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Engineered Wood Market Size was USD 284.76 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing need for sustainability is a major factor driving revenue growth of the market. Revenue growth of the engineered wood market is driven by increasing adoption of engineered wood as a replacement for conventional building materials. Engineered wood is favored for its cost-effectiveness and eco-friendliness when compared to other materials such as wood and cement.

The engineered wood market encompasses a range of wood products manufactured by bonding together wood strands, veneers, fibers, or other forms of wood, to create composite materials that exhibit enhanced strength, stability, and versatility compared to traditional solid wood. Common products in this market include plywood, oriented strand board (OSB), laminated veneer lumber (LVL), and cross-laminated timber (CLT), among others. Engineered wood is widely used in construction, furniture, and interior design due to its superior performance, cost-effectiveness, and sustainability. As the construction industry seeks innovative and eco-friendly building materials, the demand for engineered wood is steadily increasing.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP), Boise Cascade Company, Shenzhen Risewell Industry Co., Ltd, Celulosa Arauco Y Constitucion SA, Weyerhaeuser Company, Huber Engineered Woods LLC, Norbord Inc., Universal Forest Products, Inc., Raute Groups and Patrick Industries, Inc.

Drivers of Growth in the Engineered Wood Market

Segments covered in the report:

Emergen Research has segmented the global engineered wood market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Plywood

Glulam (Glued Laminated Timber)

I-Beams

Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL)

Cross Laminated Timber

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Furniture

Construction

Flooring

Packaging

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Commercial

Residential

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Engineered Wood Market provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

• Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

