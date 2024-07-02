Triad Micro Devices Announces Participation in the 2024 IEEE Nuclear & Space Radiation Effects Conference
We are excited to participate in NSREC 2024 and present our advances in radiation-hardened products.”WINSTON-SALEM, N.C, USA, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Triad Micro Devices, a division of Triad Semiconductor, is proud to announce its participation in the 61st annual IEEE Nuclear & Space Radiation Effects Conference (NSREC). Taking place in Canada from July 22-26, 2024, at the Westin Ottawa and the adjacent Shaw Centre, this event brings together industry leaders, researchers, and professionals with an interest in radiation effects on electronics.
Triad Micro Devices (TMD) specializes in analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits exclusively for the aerospace and defense sectors. NSREC serves as a premier event for those engaged in the development and deployment of electronics for space, military, and other challenging environments and, at the Industrial Exhibit in Canada Hall 2 and 3 Stand 517, the company will unveil its latest innovations in radiation-hardened technologies for these markets.
“We are excited to participate in NSREC 2024 and present our advances in radiation-hardened products,” said Jim Kemerling, TMD CTO. “This conference provides an excellent platform for TMD to showcase its commitment to cutting-edge solutions that deliver reliability in harsh environments and to engage with engineers, managers, and specialists in the field from around the world.”
About Triad Micro Devices
Triad Micro Devices (TMD), a division of Triad Semiconductor, is dedicated to creating and providing analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits exclusively for the aerospace and defense industry. The company’s products are developed utilizing industry-standard EDA tools by experts in full-custom IC design, combined with proprietary ViArray technology for accelerating time to market, while reducing qualification time and providing a lower total cost of acquisition. TMD’s ViArrays have been qualified to MIL-PRF-38535 and will be listed on the QML as class V, Q, Q+, and N. To explore the possibility of making your ideas reality, visit us at www.triadmicrodevices.com.
About Triad Semiconductor
Triad Semiconductor, a fabless IC manufacturer, is a leader in developing high-performance custom analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits including Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) and Application Specific Standard Products (ASSPs). We are passionate about creating solutions for the real “analog” world. Together with our clients, we are addressing major advances in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality, Audio, Automotive, Medical, Sensors, Silicon Photonics / Optical Communication, and Triad Micro Devices (TMD) Aerospace & Defense applications. The company was launched over twenty years ago and has attracted a team of highly skilled and experienced analog mixed-signal engineers from world leading semiconductor companies. These engineers bring their expertise and creativity to develop cutting-edge solutions for analog and mixed-signal applications. To learn more about Triad Semiconductor, please visit www.triadsemi.com.
