Navigating Smart Inhalers Market size 2024 : Share Insights, Future Demand and Forecast till 2032

Smart Inhalers Market

The global Smart Inhalers Market size is expected to reach USD 8.14 USD Billion in 2032 registering a CAGR of 18.9%.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Smart Inhalers Market size reached USD 1.43 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period. Increasing number of respiratory tract disorder cases across the globe and trend of remote patient monitoring and telehealth and rising emphasis on personalized healthcare are key factors driving market revenue growth.

The smart inhalers market represents a cutting-edge segment of the respiratory care industry, integrating digital technology with traditional inhalation devices to improve the management of respiratory conditions such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Smart inhalers are equipped with sensors and connectivity features that monitor inhaler usage, track medication adherence, and provide real-time data to patients and healthcare providers. These advanced features aim to enhance treatment outcomes, reduce exacerbations, and promote better overall management of respiratory diseases.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:

H&T Presspart Manufacturing Ltd., Personal Air Quality Systems Private Limited, COHERO Health Inc., Cognita Labs, Adherium Limited, Amiko Digital Health Limited, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Propeller Health, Novartis AG, Pneuma Respiratory Inc., 3M Health Care Limited, AireHealth, Inc., FindAir Sp. ZOO, Cohero Health, GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, Propeller Health, Inspiro Medical, Boehringer Ingelheim, and ResMed

Drivers of Market Growth

Several key factors drive the growth of the smart inhalers market. Firstly, the increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory conditions like asthma and COPD globally necessitates effective management strategies, driving demand for smart inhalers that can provide detailed usage insights and adherence support. Secondly, advancements in digital health technologies, including wireless connectivity, mobile health applications, and cloud computing, facilitate the integration of smart functionalities into inhalers, enhancing their appeal and utility. Additionally, the rising focus on personalized healthcare and patient engagement supports the adoption of smart inhalers, as they empower patients with data-driven tools to manage their conditions more effectively.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global smart inhalers market on the basis of product, disease indication, distribution channel, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Dry Powder Inhaler

Metered Dose Inhaler

Disease indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Asthma

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospitals and Clinics

Respiratory Care Centers

Others



Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Smart Inhalers Market provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

• Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

