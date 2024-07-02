Textured Vegetable Protein Market to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2027, Driven by Rising Health Awareness

Textured Vegetable Protein Market

Allied Market Research forecasts robust growth for textured vegetable protein market, propelled by health-conscious consumer trends.

Consumers are increasingly opting for textured vegetable protein as a nutritious, plant-based alternative.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Textured Vegetable Protein Market by Product Type, Form, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027,” The global textured vegetable protein market size was valued at $987.9 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $2,139.6 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2027.

Textured vegetable protein (TVP) is a plant-based protein that serves as an alternative to animal-based proteins like meat and eggs. The demand for textured vegetable protein is expected to witness growth, driven by health-conscious consumers seeking protein-rich food.

Additionally, the increasing demand for textured vegetable protein is anticipated due to a surge in the need for nutritional food. Consumers are focusing on adopting healthy diets, leading to a higher intake of protein. The growing awareness of the benefits offered by nutritional and health products significantly contributes to the textured vegetable protein market's expansion

Textured vegetable protein is a plant based protein specifically derived from pea, soyabean, wheat, and others. It is a meat substitute and has high protein and fiber content, while having zero fat or cholesterol. The textured vegetable protein is dry and shelf-stable product after processing and is available in different forms including granules, flakes, chunks, and others. Different variants of textured vegetable proteins are available in the market. These include textured wheat protein, textured pea protein, textured soy protein and others. Rise in demand for healthy diets boosts the preference for textured vegetable protein majorly textured soy protein in the market. Moreover, rise in demand for textured vegetable protein from vegetarian consumers looking for protein rich meal drives the growth of the textured vegetable protein market.

The market is segmented based on product type, form, end-user, and region. Product types include textured soy protein and others. The forms include flakes, granules, chunks, and others. End-users are categorized as business-to-business and business-to-consumers. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

In terms of product type, the "others" segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to increased consumer awareness regarding animal cruelty and the negative impacts of meat products on human health.

The flakes segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR among different forms during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the rising adoption of textured vegetable protein in flake form in various restaurants for meals like burgers and soups as a meat analog.

The textured vegetable protein market segment is categorized into product type, form, end user, and region. By product type, it is bifurcated into textured soy protein and others. By form, the market is classified into flakes, granules, chunks, and others. By end user, it is divided into business to business and business to consumers. By region, the textured vegetable protein market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).

The "business to business" segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the end-user category during the forecast period. The increase is attributed to a growing number of restaurants offering textured vegetable protein in their menus to cater to the rising number of health-conscious consumers.

In terms of region, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The health and wellness trend in the region has led Asian consumers to seek functional foods like textured vegetable protein to enhance their well-being.

📍𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

💡𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

- The textured soy protein segment held the highest market share in the textured vegetable protein market in 2019.

- This segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2021 to 2027.

💡𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

- The chunks segment dominated the market in 2019, holding the maximum share.

- It is anticipated to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period.

💡𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

- The business-to-consumer segment had the highest market share in 2019.

- It is projected to maintain its dominance in the market during the forecast period.

💡𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

- North America accounted for the highest market share in 2019.

- The region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

📍𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

→ 𝐀𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐃𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐥𝐬 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲

→ 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐥𝐥, 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐜.

→ 𝐃𝐮 𝐏𝐨𝐧𝐭 𝐝𝐞 𝐍𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲

→ 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐦 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

→ 𝐇𝐮𝐧𝐠 𝐘𝐚𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐂𝐨. 𝐋𝐭𝐝

→ 𝐒𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐦 𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐯𝐭 𝐋𝐭𝐝

→ 𝐒ü𝐝𝐳𝐮𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩 (𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐨)

→ 𝐕𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐚 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩 𝐀.𝐃

→ 𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝.

