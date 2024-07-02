Black Pepper Market Growth Analysis With investment opportunities

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global black pepper market, a versatile spice used in culinary and non-food applications, is set for robust growth in the coming years. It is projected to grow from $3.61 billion in 2023 to $3.86 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. This growth is driven by its culinary uses, health benefits, and the globalization of food culture, amidst rising popularity of convenience foods and natural ingredients.

Rising Interest in Ethnic Cuisines and Functional Foods Drives Market Growth
The black pepper market is expected to continue its strong growth trajectory, reaching $4.9 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.1%. Factors contributing to this growth include increasing consumer interest in ethnic and exotic cuisines, health and wellness trends favoring functional foods, and exploration of black pepper in non-food applications. The expansion of global foodservice and restaurant chains and adoption of sustainable sourcing practices also contribute to market expansion.

Key Players and Market Trends
Major players in the black pepper market include Olam International Limited, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Givaudan SA, and more. These companies focus on product innovation, sustainable sourcing, and strategic partnerships to enhance their market presence. For instance, Olam International collaborates with Brightseed to explore health benefits of black pepper and garlic compounds, leveraging AI technology for advanced research.

Market Segments
• Product: Brazilian Black Pepper, Lampang Black Pepper, Malabar Black Pepper, Sarawak Black Pepper, Talamanca Black Pepper, Tellicherry Black Pepper, Vietnamese Black Pepper
• Source: Organic, Inorganic
• Form: Ground Black Pepper, Rough Cracked Black Pepper, Whole Black Pepper
• Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Supermarket, Convenience Stores, Specialty Store, E-Commerce, Other Distribution Channels
• End-Use: Pharmaceuticals, Food And Beverages, Personal Care, Other End Uses

Asia-Pacific Leading the Market
Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the black pepper market in 2023 and continues to lead with significant growth prospects. The region benefits from robust culinary traditions and increasing adoption of black pepper in various applications.

Black Pepper Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:
• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future
• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.
The Black Pepper Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on black pepper market size, black pepper market drivers and trends, black pepper market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The black pepper market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

