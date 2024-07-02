Global Fruit Puree Market Set to Reach $6.25 Billion by 2028

Fruit Puree Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The fruit puree market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $6.25 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global fruit puree market is projected to grow from $4.54 billion in 2023 to $4.87 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. Despite challenges, the market is anticipated to reach $6.25 billion by 2028, driven by innovations in flavor combinations, expansion of the functional foods sector, and increasing demand for premium and exotic flavors.

Rising Demand for Functional Food and Beverages Drives Market Growth

The rising demand for functional food and beverages is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the fruit puree market. Functional foods, which include dietary components with additional nutrients and energy supplements, are increasingly incorporating natural options such as fruit purees to enhance their health benefits. For instance, according to the International Probiotics Association, global probiotic consumption increased from $448 billion in 2019 to $476 billion in 2021. This trend underscores the growing popularity of functional foods and beverages, driving the demand for fruit purees.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the fruit puree market include Symrise AG, Tate And Lyle PLC, Welch Foods Inc., Boiron Freres SAS, Tree Top Industries Inc., SunOpta Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Capricorn Food Products India Ltd., Freshpet Inc., Grünewald GmbH, Westfalia Fruit, Fénix SA, FruitSmart Inc., Aseptic Fruit Purees, Milne Fruit Products Inc., SVZ International B.V., ABC Fruits, Kerry Group PLC, Sicoly Cooperative, iTi Tropicals Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, Uren Food Group Limited, China Kunyu Industrial Co. Ltd., Dennick Fruitsource LLC, David Berryman Ltd., Agrana Beteiligungs-AG, Kirby Corporation, Doehler Group SE, Del Monte Pacific Limited, Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Key trends in the market include the focus on exotic and tropical flavors, innovations in packaging formats, and sustainable sourcing and production practices. For example, in July 2023, Bristol Syrup Co. introduced a new range of fruit purées tailored for pubs and bars, featuring 90–100% fresh fruit content in recyclable 600-ml pourable pouches with resealable screw-cap lids. This innovation ensures excellent fruit quality, streamlines operations, cuts costs, and minimizes waste.

Segments:

• Fruit Type: Apple Puree, Banana Puree, Plum Puree, Strawberry Puree, Other Fruit Types

• Category: Organic, Conventional

• Application: Beverages, Bakery, Baby Food, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the fruit puree market in 2023 and is expected to continue leading. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Fruit Puree Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Fruit Puree Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on fruit puree market size, fruit puree market drivers and trends, fruit puree market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The fruit puree market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

