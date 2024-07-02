Global Aerospace Oxygen System Market Growth Overview For 2024-2033

Aerospace Oxygen System Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The aerospace oxygen system market, essential for supplying breathing oxygen in aerospace vehicles like airplanes and spacecraft, has witnessed robust growth in recent years. It was valued at $5.11 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $5.48 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.4%. This growth can be attributed to stringent safety regulations, the expansion of commercial aviation, modernization of military aircraft, and the increasing prevalence of long-haul flights and extended operations.

Driving Factors Behind Market Growth

The aerospace oxygen system market is expected to continue its strong growth trajectory, reaching $7.05 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.5%. Factors driving this growth include the recovery in air travel demand post-pandemic, expanded usage in air ambulance and medical flights, advancements in lightweight and efficient systems, and integration into next-generation aircraft designs.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major players like Honeywell International Inc., Air Liquide S.A., and Safran S.A. are focusing on developing innovative products such as oxygen generators to enhance their market position. For instance, Diehl Aerospace GmbH introduced the Universal Oxygen Generator (UO2G), designed for emergency use on Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 aircraft, using a unique chemical process with sodium chlorate.

Market Segmentation

The aerospace oxygen system market is segmented based on:

1. Product: Liquid Oxygen System, Gaseous Oxygen System, On Board Oxygen Generation System

2. System: Protective Breathing, Portable Oxygen System, Integrated System

3. Category: Storage System, Delivery System, Oxygen Mask And Cannulas

4. Mechanism: Chemical Oxygen Generator, Compressed Oxygen System

5. Application: Passenger Seating Area, Cabin Crew Area, Other Applications

Regional Insights

North America led the aerospace oxygen system market in 2023, driven by extensive aerospace activities and regulatory compliance. The report covers insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities across Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

