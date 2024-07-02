Global Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market Major Trends And Growth Drivers

Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The radiofrequency ablation devices market has grown rapidly in recent years, with market size increasing from $4.27 billion in 2023 to $4.84 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. It will grow to $7.6 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%.The growth in the historic period can be attributed to clinical acceptance, a rise in chronic diseases, patient demand, regulatory approvals, and advancements in training and education.

Increasing Chronic Diseases Drive Market Growth

The rise in chronic diseases is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the radiofrequency ablation devices market. Chronic diseases necessitate ongoing medical care and can restrict daily activities. Radiofrequency ablation devices are used to manage chronic and arthritic joint pain and shrink tumors, nodules, or other growths in the body. According to the National Library of Medicine, the number of individuals aged 50 years and older with at least one chronic illness is projected to surge by 99.5% by 2050, rising from 71.522 million in 2020 to 142.66 million. This increase in chronic diseases is propelling the growth of the radiofrequency ablation devices market.

Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the radiofrequency ablation devices market include Johnson & Johnson Co, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic PLC, Siemens Healthineers, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Koninklijke Philips NV, Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Smith & Nephew PLC, Ethicon Inc., Hologic Inc., Arthrex Inc., Halyard Health Inc., BIOTRONIK SE & Co KG, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Conmed Corporation, Avanos Medical Inc., AtriCure Inc., AngioDynamics Inc., Biosense Webster Inc., Baylis Medical Company Inc., Sutter Medizintechnik GmbH, OSYPKA AG, Inomed Medizintechnik GmbH, St. Jude Medical Inc., and Epimed International Inc.

In October 2022, Biosense Webster Inc. launched the ELIOSTAR Balloon Ablation Catheter in Europe. This innovative device is the first radiofrequency balloon ablation catheter, featuring one-shot balloon technology that enables pulmonary vein isolation in just 12 seconds. The ELIOSTAR Balloon Ablation Catheter is designed for cardiac ablation procedures, enhancing precision in electrophysiological interventions and potentially reducing the time required for procedures, thereby increasing patient access.

Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market Segments:

• Product Type: Disposables Equipment, Reusables Equipment, Capital Equipment

• Application: Oncology, Cardiology and Cardiac Rhythm Management, Gynecology, Pain Management, Other Applications

• End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the radiofrequency ablation devices market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period, driven by factors such as the growing geriatric population, advancements in regenerative medicine, and the integration of telemedicine and minimally invasive procedures.

Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on radiofrequency ablation devices market size, radiofrequency ablation devices market drivers and trends, radiofrequency ablation devices market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The radiofrequency ablation devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

