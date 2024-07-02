Global Nutritional Bars Market Growth Overview For 2024-2033

Nutritional Bars Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Nutritional Bars Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The nutritional bars market size has witnessed robust growth in recent years, reaching $6.79 billion in 2023 and projected to grow to $7.26 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. This growth is driven by the health and fitness boom, increasing awareness of healthy eating, busy lifestyles, effective marketing strategies, and the wide variety of flavors and ingredients available.

The market is expected to continue its strong growth trajectory, reaching $9.21 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 6.1%. Factors contributing to this forecasted growth include the trend towards customization and personalization, expanding e-commerce platforms, the rise of plant-based and clean label products, incorporation of functional ingredients, and health-focused claims.

Explore the nutritional bars market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=12431&type=smp

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the nutritional bars market such as Mars Incorporated, Abbott Laboratories, and Mondelez International Inc. are focusing on product innovation to cater to diverse consumer preferences. This includes the introduction of energy and protein nutrition bars that provide a concentrated source of energy and essential nutrients.

In a strategic move, Sun Pharma Consumer Healthcare launched Revital Energy NXT and Revital Protein NXT in 2021, leveraging natural ingredients like ginseng and a blend of proteins and vitamins. This initiative targets the growing demand for convenient and nutritious on-the-go snacks and meal replacements.

Market Segments

The nutritional bars market is segmented based on:

1. Product Type: Protein Bars, Energy Bars, Meal Replacement Bars, Snack Bars, Other Products

2. Flavors: Chocolate, Fruits, Peanut Butter, Savory, Spices, Other Flavors

3. Category: Conventional, Gluten-Free

4. End-User: Adults, Children

Regional Insights

North America dominated the nutritional bars market in 2023, driven by high consumer awareness and adoption of health-conscious lifestyles. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, propelled by increasing disposable incomes, urbanization, and rising health awareness across the region.

Make your report purchase here and explore the whole industry's data as well https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nutritional-bars-global-market-report

Nutritional Bars Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

1. Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

2. Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

3. Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Nutritional Bars Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on nutritional bars market size, nutritional bars market drivers and trends, nutritional bars market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The nutritional bars market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Organic Snack Food Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/organic-snack-food-global-market-report

Snack Food Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/snack-food-global-market-report

Savory Snack Products Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/savory-snack-products-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293