Radiopharmaceutical Theranostics Market Overview: Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities

Radiopharmaceutical Theranostics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Radiopharmaceutical Theranostics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The radiopharmaceutical theranostics market size is poised for significant growth, projected to increase from $2.51 billion in 2023 to $2.86 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. It will grow to $4.9 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. This growth is attributed to advancements in radiopharmaceutical development, clinical research, increased investment in research, regulatory approvals, and progress in nuclear medicine.

Rising Incidence of Cancer Drives Market Growth

The rising incidence of cancer globally is a major driver for the radiopharmaceutical theranostics market. In the US alone, it is estimated that 1.9 million new cancer cases will be diagnosed in 2023, with about 609,820 deaths expected. The aging population, with 88% of cancer diagnoses occurring in individuals aged 50 years and above, further underscores the need for targeted and personalized cancer treatments facilitated by radiopharmaceutical theranostics.

Explore the global radiopharmaceutical theranostics market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=11951&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies such as Cardinal Health Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., and Bayer AG are focusing on developing theranostic solutions aimed at effectively treating cancer and other diseases. For instance, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. launched new theranostic solutions in November 2023, combining therapeutic agents with advanced imaging technologies to precisely target cancer cells.

Radiopharmaceutical Theranostics Market Segmentation

• Product Type: Alpha Emitters, Beta Emitters, Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Tracers

• Source: Nuclear Reactors, Cyclotrons

• Radioisotope: Technetium-99, Gallium-68, Iodine-131, Iodine-123, 18F, Y-90, Lutetium (Lu) 177, Copper (Cu) 67, Copper (Cu) 64, Other Radioscopes

• Indication: Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Other Indications

• End Users: Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Academic and Research Institutes, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading Market Adoption

North America currently dominates the radiopharmaceutical theranostics market, with significant adoption in oncology and cardiology applications. The region is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period, driven by robust healthcare infrastructure and ongoing advancements in medical research.

Order your report now for swift delivery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/radiopharmaceutical-theranostics-global-market-report

Radiopharmaceutical Theranostics Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Radiopharmaceutical Theranostics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on radiopharmaceutical theranostics market size, radiopharmaceutical theranostics market drivers and trends, radiopharmaceutical theranostics market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The radiopharmaceutical theranostics market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Software Products Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/software-products-global-market-report

Healthcare Cloud Computing Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-cloud-computing-global-market-report

Software As A Service (SaaS) Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/software-as-a-service-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293