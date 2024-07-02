Genu Recurvatum Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Genu Recurvatum Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The genu recurvatum market has experienced robust growth recently, expanding from $7.12 billion in 2023 to $7.57 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. This growth is attributed to the increasing prevalence of orthopedic conditions, an aging population, trauma, accidents, limited awareness, and early diagnosis. The market is projected to grow to $9.71 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.4%, driven by rising awareness and education, advancements in treatment options, sports injury prevention and management, and rehabilitation programs.

Increasing Prevalence of Orthopedic Disorders Drives Market Growth

The increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders is expected to propel the growth of the genu recurvatum market. Orthopedic disorders affect the musculoskeletal system, causing knee pain and leading to conditions like knee osteoarthritis. The growing number of orthopedic conditions will demand treatment, supporting market growth. For instance, in February 2022, the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion projected that by 2040, 78.4 million adults in the U.S. will have arthritis. Similarly, in 2021, Versus Arthritis reported that over 20 million people in the UK had musculoskeletal conditions. These increasing cases of orthopedic disorders are driving the growth of the genu recurvatum market.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the genu recurvatum market include Medtronic PLC, Johnson & Johnson MedTech, Stryker Corporation, DePuy Synthes Inc., Zimmer Inc., Smith & Nephew PLC, Arthrex, NuVasive Inc., DJO Global Inc., Globus Medical Inc., Össur hf, AliMed Inc., Thuasne Ltd., Orthofix Inc., Prim SA, OrthoPro Inc., Performance Health, Trulife Group Limited, Breg Inc., Allard USA, Capstone Orthopedic Inc., Twin Cities Orthopedics, ReWalk Robotics, BraceAbility, and KevinRoot Medical.

Companies in the genu recurvatum market are focusing on developing innovative solutions like microprocessor prosthetic knees. For example, in September 2022, Össur launched the ‘POWER KNEE,’ the world’s first actively powered microprocessor prosthetic knee. This revolutionary bionic technology detects human movement patterns, learns, and dynamically adjusts to the wearer's speed and cadence in real-time.

Segments

• Type: External Rotatory Deformity (ERD), Internal Rotatory Deformity (IRD), Non-Rotatory Deformity (NRD)

• Diagnosis: Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), X-Rays, Other Diagnosis

• Treatment: Physical Therapy, Orthoses, Bracing, Surgery

• End-Users: Hospital, Clinics, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading, Asia-Pacific Growing Fastest

North America was the largest region in the genu recurvatum market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the genu recurvatum market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Genu Recurvatum Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Genu Recurvatum Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on genu recurvatum market size, genu recurvatum market drivers and trends, genu recurvatum market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies.

