Isoflavones Market Segments, Driver, Restraints, And Trends

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global isoflavones market has experienced rapid growth in recent years, driven by increasing health consciousness, rising demand for nutraceuticals, and expanding applications in food and beverages. The market size is projected to grow from $21.14 billion in 2023 to $23.66 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0%. Looking ahead, it is expected to reach $37.36 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.1%.

Rising Demand for Health and Wellness Products Drives Market Growth

The growth in the historic and forecast periods can be attributed to several factors, including the growing demand for nutraceuticals and preventive healthcare trends. Additionally, increasing research on menopausal symptom relief and expanding applications in cosmetics and skincare are contributing to market expansion.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the isoflavones market include Cargill Incorporated, The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, BASF SE, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., and Koninklijke DSM N.V. These companies are focusing on product innovations and expansions in plant-based series to cater to the rising demand across various industries.

For instance, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. launched The SOYJOY Plant-Based series in 2022, emphasizing 100% plant-based ingredients rich in isoflavones, targeting health-conscious consumers and promoting plant-based diets.

Market Segments

Source: Soybean, Peanut, Chickpea, Clover, Other Sources

Nature: Organic, Conventional

Form: Powder, Liquid

Application: Food And Beverages, Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America dominated the isoflavones market in 2023, driven by high consumer awareness and demand for functional foods and nutraceuticals. The region is expected to maintain its lead due to ongoing innovations and the presence of key market players.

