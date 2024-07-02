Girl Vow Hosts 7th Annual "Be Fearless" Conference at Lehman College
Empowering Over 200 Young Women and Girls Through Workshops, Panels, and Inspirational SpeechesWEST BRONX, NEW YORK, USA, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 7th Annual Bronx Conference for Women and Girls successfully took off at Lehman College on May 17th, celebrating the strength, resilience, and achievements of women and girls in the Bronx and beyond. Over 200 young girls were in attendance with representatives from 30 NYC Department of Education schools, community based organizations, partners, and friends.
The day kicked off at 11:00 AM with a powerful keynote address by Jessica McKenzie, former Senior Director of People & Culture Communications for PepsiCo. Her inspiring and fearless speech set the tone for a day filled with empowerment.
Participants engaged in breakout sessions led by experts like CEO Lauren Bongiorno of Risely Health, CEO Katerina Miras of brûlée studio, and Andrea Webb of Peaches Beauty Brand, LLC. These sessions offered practical knowledge and sparked meaningful discussions on self-love, self-care, confidence, and beauty industry trends.
A highlight of the day was the awards ceremony, honoring several distinguished individuals. Elected officials Council Member Althea Stevens, Assembly Member Karines Reyes, and Senator Lea Webb were recognized for their support of passing legislation on missing and murdered BIPOC women and girls. Yesenia Quinones from Chase Bank and Makeda Byfield, a dedicated student leader from B.L.O.C. - Bronx Defenders, were also celebrated. The Girl Vow Person of the Year award was presented to Christa Ofuakwa, who received a $900 donation to support her studies.
Attendees enjoyed delicious food, received gift cards, and took home swag bags filled with goodies. The feedback was overwhelmingly positive, with many young girls expressing their gratitude, stating that they "needed this" conference.
Girl Vow’s "Be Fearless" Conference has grown significantly since its inception, now in its seventh year. The conference aims to address the broader needs of young women in the community by offering a platform for them to engage with influential women from diverse fields, learn essential skills, and discuss critical community issues such as poverty, low-wage jobs, the school-to-prison pipeline, and lack of affordable housing.
Participants of the conference benefit from mentorship opportunities and the chance to lead and participate in discussions that foster personal growth and community engagement. This annual event continues to empower and inspire young women, encouraging them to become active agents of change in their communities.
About Girl Vow
Girl Vow is dedicated to empowering young women and girls across New York City through mentorship, education, and community engagement. Our programs are designed to address the unique challenges faced by young women, providing them with the tools and support they need to succeed.
For more information about Girl Vow and the "Be Fearless" Conference, please visit our website at girlvow.org or contact info@girlvow.org.
