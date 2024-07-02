New Novel by Dudley Peters 'The Texan' Explores Espionage and Redemption in Old Dominion
Dudley Peters' "The Texan" follows Jack Kendall's unexpected journey into a world of danger, intrigue, and redemption.
Jack's journey from an ordinary life to a world of espionage and danger will keep readers on the edge of their seats.”SAINT MICHAELS, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new novel, "The Texan," takes readers on a thrilling ride through unexpected twists and turns as a Texan living in Virginia finds himself entangled in a web of danger and intrigue.
About the Book:
When Jackson "Jack" Kendall, a seemingly ordinary electronics representative, crosses paths with Abigale Carson, a woman fleeing from her abusive past, his life takes an unexpected turn. Jack's protective instincts lead him into a world of espionage, criminal activity, and life-altering decisions.
Unexpected Connection and Protective Instincts:
A chance encounter at a bar leads Jack to offer help to Abigale, who is fleeing from her abusive ex-husband, sparking a sense of duty and protection.
Violence and the Aftermath:
Abigale's hospitalization after a brutal attack intensifies Jack's determination to protect her and seek justice.
Intrigue and Suspicion:
Jack's life becomes entangled with Kristine, a real estate agent with potential ties to espionage, and Sally, a weapons expert, adding layers of intrigue and suspicion.
Unmasking Deception:
As Jack delves deeper into Kristine's life, her true identity as a spy is revealed, along with her manipulation of Abigale for classified information.
Criminal Connections and the Rolex Mystery:
Victor Hackney, a dealer in stolen goods, emerges as a key player, connected to both Kristine and a suspicious Rolex watch deal.
A Texan's Inheritance and Life Choices:
Jack receives a substantial inheritance and a ranch in Texas, prompting him to re-evaluate his life and consider a return to his roots.
Confrontation and Justice:
Jack's pursuit of Abigale's ex-husband leads to a violent confrontation and the assailant's death at the hands of the police.
Espionage Thwarted and Consequences:
Kristine's espionage activities are exposed, leading to her arrest and the revelation of the security breach at Northrop Grumman.
New Beginnings and Uncertain Futures:
Abigale loses her job due to the security breach, while Jack prepares to leave his current life behind for a new beginning in Texas.
Love, Loyalty, and the Promise of a New Life:
Jack and Abigale's bond deepens amidst the turmoil as they face an uncertain future together, with love and loyalty as their guiding lights.
About the Author:
Dudley Peters was born in Shreveport, Louisiana. His family relocated to Maryland in 1940, and he graduated from Oxon Hill High School in 1953, where he served as class president. In 1954, he married his high school sweetheart and served in the US Navy Reserves for eight years. In 1955, Peters founded a construction business. He has held leadership roles as a past Master of the Anacostia Masonic Lodge, past President of the South Gate Lions Club, and President of the Maryland VIP Club. After retiring in 2000, he settled in Saint Michaels, Maryland, where he enjoys writing captivating novels.
Availability:
Available on Amazon, "The Texan" is for fans of thrilling stories with a touch of Southern charm.
Contact Information:
Dudley Peters
Author
+1 410-745-4070
dudleypeters@aol.com