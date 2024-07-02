Wilton Manors Vice Mayor Elected Unopposed for Another Term on Wilton Manors City Commission

I am deeply honored and grateful for the opportunity to continue serving the wonderful people of Wilton Manors,” — said Bracchi.

WILTON MANORS, FL, USA, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With overwhelming support, Vice Mayor Michael “Mike” Bracchi has been re-elected to the City Commission for another four-year term. Running unopposed, Vice Mayor Bracchi has secured the seat automatically as the filing deadline passed with no competitors.

Vice Mayor Bracchi has been a dedicated public servant to Wilton Manors since being elected to the City Commission in 2020. Over the past four years, he has championed various initiatives aimed at enhancing the quality of life for all residents, promoting sustainable development, and fostering a strong sense of community.

"I am deeply honored and grateful for the opportunity to continue serving the wonderful people of Wilton Manors," said Bracchi. "I look forward to building on the progress we've made and working together to address the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead."

During his tenure, Vice Mayor Bracchi has been instrumental in several key projects, including championing changes to the height and density regulations to ensure smart growth, spearheading changes to paid family leave within the city, and pushing for additional public art programs. His leadership has been pivotal in the city being spotlighted as a finalist in the All-American City Program by the National Civic League.

As he prepares for another term, Vice Mayor Bracchi remains committed to transparent governance, community engagement, and policies that reflect the diverse needs of Wilton Manors' residents. His re-election ensures continuity and stability in the city's leadership.

The Wilton Manors community can expect continued dedication and innovative solutions from Vice Mayor Bracchi as he embarks on this new term. The official swearing-in ceremony will take place in November 2024.

About Michael “Mike” Bracchi

Bracchi practices full-time as an attorney and is a Shareholder in the Florida Probate Law Firm, PLLC located in Boca Raton, FL. He is licensed to practice law in Florida and New York. Bracchi has earned a number of degrees including a Juris Doctor (J.D.), a Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.), and an M.S. in Business Management and Leadership. He was elected to the Wilton Manors City Commissioner in November 2020 and has served as Vice Mayor of Wilton Manors since November 2022.