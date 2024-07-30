Mommy Makeover is a popular surgery all year round
Dr Sam Speron's popular ‘Mommy Makeover’ offers a solution for those keen to reclaim their pre-pregnancy figures.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Becoming a mother is one of the most beautiful experiences in life, and it does not have to carry the price of a post-pregnancy body, says leading Chicago plastic surgeon, Dr Sam Speron. His popular ‘Mommy Makeover’ offers a solution for those keen to reclaim their pre-pregnancy figures.
The physical price you pay for children
“Pregnancy is a natural part of life,” says Dr Speron. “We are all here because of it, but because pregnancy is commonplace, we often forget about the toll that it takes on the mother.”
Pregnancy makes enormous demands on the human body, and, especially in the later stages, a pregnant woman will be aware of the many changes that have taken place.
“Pregnancy and the hormonal fluctuations that come with it can have various impacts on the mother,” says Dr Speron. “But while some of these effects pass, the physical changes often leave a permanent mark on the mother’s body.”
Growing a baby, then feeding it afterwards, requires a series of physiological adaptations that can leave a woman’s stomach and breasts sagging.
“For many mothers, having a baby brings unbridled joy, but this can be tempered by the belief that they have lost the figures they had less than a year before,” Dr Speron explains.
“We put together our Mommy Makeover to package the procedures most often requested by recent mothers,” says Dr Speron. “They mean mothers can reclaim their pre-pregnancy body, and the confidence that comes along with it, by reversing the visible effects of pregnancy.”
The Mommy Makeover: a simple solution
The Mommy Makeover combines two procedures: a breast lift or enhancement and a tummy tuck.
“Despite the happiness that comes with having children, we can’t ignore the physical effects,” says Dr Speron. “Carrying a baby requires a significant expansion of skin around the abdomen, and places stress on the muscles. Changes in the breasts for lactation can have a similar effect. In both cases, the result can be significant sagging.”
A tummy tuck removes the excess skin that can be left behind after pregnancy, while tightening the abdominal muscles. The result is a more toned midsection, and it can often be performed in a way that removes most, if not all, the stretch marks.
The breast lift works in much the same way, reversing the sagging caused by changes in the breast for lactation, and creating a firmer and tauter bust.
“We brought these two procedures together to make it easier for mothers,” Dr Speron says. “Becoming a mother is life-changing in countless ways. By having both procedures done together, we can reduce the recovery period, making it easier for busy moms to get their old bodies back, and get on with their new lives.”
Dr Speron’s experience
Dr Speron is one of the region’s leading plastic surgeons. Fully board-certified, he has over 25 years of private practice experience in helping his clients look and feel their best.
“We know that having a healthy body is important, but how you feel about your body can be just as important,” Dr Speron says. “Whether our work is helping people minimize the effects of decades of aging, or to reclaim the body they used to have, our goal is always to leave patients feeling happy, comfortable, and confident.”
Every Mommy Makeover is unique, Dr Speron says, and the procedures will be tailored to each individual to both reverse the effects of pregnancy but also to meet their individual aims and goals. “We discuss in detail the proposed work, and aim to leave mothers with effective and natural-looking results,” Dr Speron explains. “Sometimes, these can be more than just cosmetic, and can help address other associated problems, even things like rashes or back pain caused by sagging skin and the way it affects posture.”
The procedures can be planned around your life. “We constantly strive to perform minimally invasive procedures,” Dr Speron says. “That means we can maximize the cosmetic benefit, while minimizing the impact the procedure has on your life. Often our patients can go home on the day of the procedure.”
If you love the new arrival in your family, but are less enamored with the effect it had on your body, then a Mommy Makeover might be precisely what you need. “The first step is booking a consultation,” says Dr Speron. “We often find mothers did not realize that the effects of pregnancy could be reversed, but once they do, they can’t wait to get their pre-pregnancy bodies back.”
