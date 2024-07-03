Submit Release
LegalMatch.com Discusses Responsible Celebration Practices for the Fourth of July

DUI Arrests Spike on Independence Day: LegalMatch Offers Tips for a Safe Celebration

Impaired driving is a serious threat during Independence Day. The annual increase in DUI arrests is a stark reminder that even one drink can impair your judgment and put yourself and others at risk.”
— Ken LaMance, LegalMatch's General Counsel
RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With Independence Day just around the corner, LegalMatch.com reminds everyone to celebrate responsibly, as DUI arrests historically rise during the holiday weekend. While not reaching the volume of New Year's Eve, Independence Day ranks consistently as the second-highest DUI “holiday spike” in the United States, with a concerning trend of more fatalities compared to other holidays.

Several strategies can promote safe celebrations. Planning ahead by designating a sober driver ensures someone responsible remains in charge. Ridesharing services like Uber, Lyft, or taxis offer convenient and reliable options. Many cities also extend public transportation hours or offer special holiday routes, providing another responsible alternative.

If a DUI arrest does occur during the holiday, LegalMatch.com can connect individuals with experienced DUI attorneys in their area. These legal professionals can advise on legal rights and navigate the complexities of a DUI charge.

LegalMatch is the nation's oldest and largest online legal lead-generation service. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, LegalMatch helps people find the right lawyer and helps attorneys find new clients. LegalMatch's service is free to individuals and small businesses looking for legal help. For more information about LegalMatch, please visit our website or contact us directly.

