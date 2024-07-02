Verizon Offers Solutions to Stay Connected This Summer
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Despite rising costs, the travel bug is alive and well. In fact, 85% of Americans are itching to travel this summer.
And consumers want to get ready for bustling airports, exotic destinations, and even some streaming time in hotel rooms.
“To have a smooth and worry-free summer trip, Verizon offers what is needed to stay connected.” says Steve Van Dinter, Verizon Tech Expert. “Whether traveling by air, car, or cruise, in the U.S. or abroad, Verizon got it covered.”
Verizon has all the tools to help customers stay connected while traveling. They can take their plan with them abroad, with Travel Pass, where unlimited plans work internationally. Plus, take advantage of discounts on eco-friendly battery packs to keep their devices charged.
The company also offers the latest phone devices; cloud storage to back up and sync photos, videos and more; and even a protection plan for any damages along the way.
Plus, perks that allow streaming music all summer long and saving on 10 major content platforms.
For more information, please visit https://verizon.com/summertraveldeals.
Elizabeth Maly
And consumers want to get ready for bustling airports, exotic destinations, and even some streaming time in hotel rooms.
“To have a smooth and worry-free summer trip, Verizon offers what is needed to stay connected.” says Steve Van Dinter, Verizon Tech Expert. “Whether traveling by air, car, or cruise, in the U.S. or abroad, Verizon got it covered.”
Verizon has all the tools to help customers stay connected while traveling. They can take their plan with them abroad, with Travel Pass, where unlimited plans work internationally. Plus, take advantage of discounts on eco-friendly battery packs to keep their devices charged.
The company also offers the latest phone devices; cloud storage to back up and sync photos, videos and more; and even a protection plan for any damages along the way.
Plus, perks that allow streaming music all summer long and saving on 10 major content platforms.
For more information, please visit https://verizon.com/summertraveldeals.
Elizabeth Maly
Verizon
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
X
Facebook
YouTube