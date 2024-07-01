PulseForge Inc. Forms Strategic Partnership with ESE Ltd. to Expand Presence in China
Teaming up with ESE, a distinguished leader in SMT solutions, underscores our commitment to delivering disruptive technologies tailored to the Chinese market. ”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PulseForge Inc., a leading innovator in electronics manufacturing solutions renowned for its game-changing photonic soldering and photonic curing technologies, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Electronic Scientific Engineering Limited (ESE). ESE will serve as PulseForge's exclusive distributor in China for PulseForge products addressing soldering and curing markets, expanding the reach of PulseForge’s cutting-edge solutions in this key market.
— Jonathan Gibson, CEO , PulseForge Inc.
Headquartered in Hong Kong, ESE provides advanced Surface Mount Technology (SMT) solutions for electronic assembly. With more than 60 experienced sales and technical service support professionals and over 800 customers, their offerings include SMT equipment, precision test and measurement equipment, and materials for semiconductors, PCBs, LED products, and more. ESE also offers expert consultation, product development support, and training services for China's manufacturing and research sectors.
"This partnership is an important step for PulseForge as we strengthen our presence in China," stated Jonathan Gibson, CEO of PulseForge Inc. "Teaming up with ESE, a distinguished leader in SMT solutions, underscores our commitment to delivering disruptive technologies tailored to the Chinese market. We look forward to a successful collaboration that will drive technological advancements in electronic manufacturing."
Stephen Chau, CEO of ESE, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: "Partnering with PulseForge perfectly aligns with our mission to provide cutting-edge solutions to the Chinese market. This alliance empowers us to offer our customers in China access to PulseForge's state-of-the-art photonic soldering and curing technologies, further solidifying our position as a premier provider of advanced manufacturing solutions."
As part of this partnership, ESE will install a PulseForge tool at their local facility, where ESE will host customers for tool demonstration and evaluations. The collaboration between PulseForge Inc. and Electronic Scientific Engineering Limited (ESE) aims to introduce innovative electronics manufacturing solutions to a broader audience across China, fostering growth and meeting the evolving demands of the electronics industry.
About PulseForge:
PulseForge, Inc. develops and manufactures state-of-the-art flashlamp-based tools that deliver energy in a precise and targeted manner to enable innovation in industrial manufacturing. Our expertise and tools empower our customers to explore novel materials and manufacturing methodologies, driving dynamic and efficient production at an industrial scale
About Electronic Scientific Engineering Limited:
Electronic Scientific Engineering Ltd. (”ESE”), a member of CORNES Group with worldwide presence, has been established in Hong Kong since 1980. ESE is one of the leading industrial materials and equipment, electronic testing systems and production equipment providers in Asia and China.
