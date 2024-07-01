Digital Transformation Leader Pepper Energy Partners Rebrands and Expands Offerings with Advisory and Managed Services
Pepper Well File Management becomes Pepper Energy Partners in a move that showcases growth and an expanded range of energy focused offerings.
We're thrilled about our company's growth trajectory and the many opportunities to build on our solid foundation of energy specific digitization with new data transformation and consulting services”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pepper Energy Partners today announced an expanded scope of services that demonstrates its commitment to empower energy's digital transformation with leading digitization, managed services, and business advisory solutions. To reflect its new vision and range of offerings, the company has rebranded from its Founding name of Pepper Well File Management.
“Expanding to offer our clients even more value through business advisory and managed services is a natural evolution for Pepper Energy Partners,” said Kristen Pepper, founder and President. “We're thrilled about our company's growth trajectory and the many opportunities to build on our solid foundation of energy specific digitization with new data transformation and consulting services, including, AP coding, owner relations contract life cycle management, and our technology practice for evaluating, implementing, and supporting document and land management software solutions.”
Founded in 2016, Pepper Energy Partners has established itself as the leading provider of digitization services serving publicly traded oil & gas companies, smaller independent operators, and midstream companies. Despite digital advances, paper documents are a persistent challenge across the energy industry, ranging from land and well files to invoices and contracts. Pepper Energy Partners' innovative approach leverages artificial intelligence to accurately extract content and data for even the most complex documents, such as deeds and other legal instruments that are crucial to acquiring and operating oil & gas leases.
Customers rely on Pepper Energy Partners across many departments, including land, accounting, operations, production, and mail rooms to transform paper documents into digital assets. Its expansion into the broader arena of energy data transformation enables customers to extract more value from their documents for better strategic and tactical decisions that impact every facet of the organization.
Ryan Tart, Managing Partner and VP of Business Development, said “Pepper empowers energy companies by elevating digitization services with additional comprehensive solutions.” “Our services enable centralized management of energy documents and data, support digital transformation projects, provide fractionalized support resources, and facilitate the onboarding of large volumes of documents and data. Pepper is software agnostic, which is why we're certified in a wide range of document management technologies to offer clients a tailored solution, including Quorum, M-Files, Egnyte, and Thomson Reuters Document Intelligence, previously ThoughtTrace.”
Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Pepper Energy Partners (formerly Pepper Well File Management) is a provider of document management, managed services, and management consulting. Exclusively focused on solving the unique document and data transformation challenges of the energy industry, its solutions enable faster, data driven decisions for its customers, including public oil & gas companies, midstream service providers, and renewable energy. For more information, visit www.pepperep.com
