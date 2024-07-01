America’s Future Amicus Briefs Help Score Major Legal Victories for Citizen Rights and the Constitution
NORTH PORT, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s Future, Inc., a national leader in the fight to preserve individual rights, promote American values and traditions, and protect the nation’s Constitutional Republic, is pleased to announce that its amicus briefs filed in several major cases helped secure victories in recently published decisions for citizen rights and the Constitution, particularly under the Separation of Powers doctrine.
“We are thrilled to have participated in these major victories for our fellow Americans and the Constitution,” said Mary Flynn O’Neill, Executive Director of America’s Future. “Our legal team is unmatched in helping deliver wins in courts across the country, including the Supreme Court, to ensure our individual rights are not infringed and that the principles upon which this nation was founded are secured. The Rule of Law, truth, and liberty must be protected and defended in all jurisdictions at all times.”
Brief summaries of the recent case decisions and jurisdictions follow:
• Trump v United States: This 6-3 Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) ruling, a first of its kind, articulates the scope of presidential immunity, explaining that while there is no immunity for unofficial acts, a former President is entitled to absolute immunity from criminal prosecution for actions within his constitutionally conferred authority and is further entitled to at least presumptive immunity from prosecution for all official acts. To read the July 1, 2024 decision, click here: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/23pdf/23-939_e2pg.pdf
• Fischer v United States: The SCOTUS vacated and remanded the case back to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, citing that the DOJ misconstrued provisions of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act to charge J6 protestors for exercising their First Amendment rights. Hundreds of J6 defendants are affected. To read the June 28, 2024 decision, click here: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/23pdf/23-5572_l6hn.pdf
• Loper Bright Enterprises v Raimondo: This landmark SCOTUS decision overturns its 1984 “Chevron” ruling, thereby eliminating a 40-year-old “fundamentally misguided” requirement that courts give deference to regulatory agencies and bureaucrats in interpreting laws passed by Congress. To read the June 28, 2024 decision, click here: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/23pdf/22-451_7m58.pdf
• Garland v Cargill: This SCOTUS decision helps end Executive Branch usurpation of the powers conferred to Congress by restricting the rule-making authority provided to government agencies under the Administrative Procedures Act. To read the June 14, 2024 decision, click here: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/23pdf/22-976new_i4dk.pdf
• Tennessee, et al. v Department of Education (DOE): The United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit’s ruling, in this case, prohibits enforcement of DOE guidance documents that sought to apply the Title IX prohibition against sex discrimination to matters “based on sexual orientation and gender identity.” To read the June 14, 2024 decision, click here: https://www.americasfuture.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/AmericasFuture-Tenn-v-DOE-Sixth-Circuit-Decision-June-14-2024.pdf
For more details about these cases and other briefs filed by America’s Future, please visit our Law & Policy page at www.AmericasFuture.net.
ABOUT AMERICA’S FUTURE, INC.
Founded in 1946, America’s Future, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to protecting the individual rights of every American and our Judeo-Christian values that make America exceptional. We do our work through educational and informational initiatives, strategic partnerships, communications, and networking opportunities that empower Americans to get involved in the fight to preserve the American way of life, now and for generations to come. For information, visit www.AmericasFuture.net.
