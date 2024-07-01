Southampton Hospital Foundation Hosts a Conversation with Beauty Icon Bobbi Brown
Southampton Hospital Foundation to Host Fourth Annual Lecture & Luncheon Benefiting the New Stony Brook Medicine East Hampton Off-Campus Emergency DepartmentNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jill Davis, Kate Davis, Hollis Forbes, Liz Lange and Mary Margaret Trousdale will co-chair the annual Lecture & Luncheon Fundraiser at Maidstone Club to support the new Stony Brook Medicine (SBM) East Hampton Off-Campus Emergency Department on Thursday, July 11, 2024. Presented by the Southampton Hospital Foundation (SHF), this year we’re talking beauty with iconic makeup artist Bobbi Brown. BookHampton owner Carolyn Brody will moderate the conversation.
“I believe that true beauty begins with health and well-being. As a Hamptons resident, with a Jones Road Beauty outpost in East Hampton, I am thrilled to support the mission of this new Emergency Department by being a part of this exciting event,” said Brown. “The opening of the new Stony Brook Medicine East Hampton Off-Campus Emergency Department empowers our community with the care they deserve, ensuring everyone has the opportunity to lead vibrant, healthy lives.”
As a professional makeup artist, Bobbi created ten simple lipsticks that evolved into a global beauty empire, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics. After leaving her eponymous brand, she returned to her entrepreneurial roots, launching several business and media ventures. Her business empire now includes justBOBBI.com, a digital editorial content site; The George, a 31-room boutique hotel; and 18Label, a state-of-the-art production studio. Her newest venture, Jones Road Beauty, is her collection of products for all ages, skin types, and skin tones. Recognized by Business Insider as one of the fastest-growing brands, Jones Road Beauty has garnered accolades from esteemed media outlets such as Allure, Vogue, W, In Style, and Essence.
“Bobbi’s approach to beauty has had a lasting influence on the industry, encouraging women to embrace their natural beauty and setting new standards for inclusivity and simplicity in makeup,” noted Hollis Forbes, Co-Chair of the Luncheon. “She is a trailblazer for women in business. Bobbi’s natural beauty philosophy transformed the cosmetic industry, and she continues to influence the beauty world today through Jones Road Beauty.”
“We are so excited to welcome Bobbi as our guest speaker this year. She brings great energy and enthusiasm to her work, and to this event,” added Jill Davis, Co-Chair. “We respect that people are busy, and host just one annual fundraiser for the East Hampton Emergency Department, so we hope everyone will attend the lunch, or donate to our community's much-needed East Hampton Emergency Department.”
Registration opens at 10:45 a.m. The lecture begins promptly at 11:00 a.m., with lunch to follow at 12:00 p.m.
Tables of ten range from $5,000 to $20,000, while individual tickets start at $500.
For more information, or to purchase a table or ticket, please visit bit.ly/EHEDLuncheon2024, email alexa.schultheis@stonybrookmedicine.edu or call (631) 726-8700 x 3.
The Stony Brook Medicine East Hampton Off-Campus Emergency Department is currently under construction and scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2024 and open by early 2025. It will operate under the Stony Brook Medicine healthcare system, which includes Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, Stony Brook University Hospital, Stony Brook Children’s Hospital, and Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital.
It will provide essential services to visitors and residents from Bridgehampton to Montauk. The fundraising for the new facility has been a partnership between the Southampton Hospital Foundation, East Hampton Healthcare Foundation, and SBM. The East Hampton Off-Campus Emergency Department will encompass approximately 22,000 square feet providing:
● Cardiac monitoring capability in every exam room
● Dedicated suite for advanced imaging
● Fast-track treatment rooms for general, pediatric, obstetrics/gynecology, and ophthalmology patients
● On-site ambulance for hospital
● Isolation rooms (2)
● Resuscitation room
To support the SBM East Hampton Off-Campus Emergency Department, please call the Southampton Hospital Foundation at (631) 726-8700.
About Southampton Hospital Foundation, Inc. (SHF)
The Southampton Hospital Foundation, Inc., a separate nonprofit corporation with an independent Board of Trustees, supports Stony Brook Southampton Hospital's mission to deliver healthcare services and expand clinical programs to meet the needs of the community. The Foundation concentrates its efforts on increasing critical philanthropic support to ensure high-quality healthcare for all of our neighbors on the East End.
About Stony Brook Southampton Hospital (SBSH)
With 124 beds, more than 280 physicians, dentists, and allied health professionals representing 48 medical specialties staff Stony Brook Southampton Hospital (SBSH). A campus of Stony Brook University Hospital, SBSH offers a diverse array of clinical services, ranging from primary medical care to specialized surgical procedures, including cardiac catheterization, orthopedics and bariatrics. The sole provider of emergency care on Long Island’s South Fork, Stony Brook Southampton Hospital is a Level III Trauma Center. The hospital includes The Phillips Family Cancer Center, a Heart and Stroke Center, Breast Health Center, The Center for Advanced Wound Healing, Wellness Institute, and 32 satellite care centers throughout the South Fork of Long Island. The hospital is the largest employer on the South Fork with more than 1,200 employees. To learn more, visit www.southampton.stonybrookmedicine.edu.
About Stony Brook Medicine (SBM)
Stony Brook Medicine integrates and elevates all of Stony Brook University’s health-related initiatives: education, research and patient care. It includes five Health Sciences schools — Dental Medicine, Health Technology and Management, Medicine, Nursing and Social Welfare — as well as Stony Brook University Hospital, Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital, Stony Brook Children’s Hospital and more than 200 community-based healthcare settings throughout Suffolk County. To learn more, visit www.stonybrookmedicine.edu.
Norah Lawlor
Lawlor Media Group, Inc.
+1 212-967-6900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram