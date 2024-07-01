Cal State Monterey Bay Sees Skyrocketing Admissions Applications for Fall 2024

California State University, Monterey Bay (CSUMB) announces a record surge in admissions for Fall 2024, highlighting its continued commitment to student success

SEASIDE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California State University, Monterey Bay (CSUMB) is experiencing an unprecedented surge in admissions applications and deposits for Fall 2024. Dr. Ben Corpus, Vice President for Enrollment Management and Student Affairs, said it is a testament to the university’s unique blend of academic excellence, supportive community atmosphere, and stunning location.

Known for its pristine beaches and enchanting hiking trails, CSUMB is increasingly drawing students from across California and the nation. With a mild climate featuring an average year-round temperature of 70 degrees, CSUMB provides an idyllic coastal setting for both academic and personal growth.

The university prides itself on creating an environment where students can find their voices and build meaningful relationships, free from the isolation that often characterizes larger institutions. The compassionate faculty members are dedicated to their students' success, and staff are focused on nurturing innovative and independent thinkers.

The results of these efforts are clear: freshmen applications have increased by 25% over the previous year, and transfer applications have surged by 48%. Its high ranking in the U.S. News & World Report for social mobility further underscores its reputation as an accessible and transformative place to study.

At a time when higher education faces significant challenges, including rising tuition costs and mounting student debt, with approximately 67 colleges across the US closing since 2020 due to enrollment struggles, CSUMB stands out as a destination of choice. Its intimate learning environment and commitment to student success are more appealing than ever, as evidenced by its record increase in applications and deposits.

A significant factor behind this upward trend is the leadership of Ben Corpus and his driven team.

Corpus has a proven track record of driving team-driven enrollment growth and has successfully engaged faculty and staff to maximize the university’s academic brand. His strategic vision and entrepreneurial spirit have significantly enhanced CSUMB's appeal.

Student deposits reached record levels: transfer deposits have increased by 63%, possibly the highest in the nation, and freshman deposits have risen by 39%. These figures highlight CSUMB’s growing recognition as a premier institution offering high-quality and affordable education in an unparalleled setting.

Dr. Corpus’s team drove innovative approaches, deployed new technology, and championed the university’s steadfast dedication to student success to fuel this extraordinary growth. Diversity is critical to CSUMB’s mission. Corpus said freshmen deposits from Black or African American students are up by 76% compared to this time last year. As the nation grapples with the challenges facing higher education, Cal State Monterey Bay and second year president Dr. Vanya Quinones lead the way with its commitment to affordability, personalized education, and community engagement.

