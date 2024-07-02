Nathan Hochman Raises Record $1.3M in L.A. County D.A.’s Race for November 2024 General Election
Fundraising success will allow Hochman to amplify messaging about his plan to restore public safety in regionLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nathan Hochman, the former federal prosecutor and defense attorney who has a wide polling lead in the race for Los Angeles County District Attorney, today announced that he has raised a record of more than $1.3 million in his general election campaign to defeat George Gascon and restore public safety in Los Angeles County.
Including his fundraising for the primary election, Hochman has now raised nearly $3.5 million from a broad coalition of donors – Democrats, Republicans and Independents. No district attorney candidate in L.A. County history has ever raised as much money as Hochman by June 30 from such a broad coalition in an election year.
The $1.3 million fundraising is particularly impressive because campaign laws limit contributions for the general election to $1,500 per person. More than 2,000 individuals have already contributed to the campaign.
Significantly, Hochman is soundly beating Gascon in three important metrics – polling, fundraising and endorsements – making him the clear frontrunner in the Nov. 5 election.
“These contributions are coming from communities throughout the county, from voters from all political perspectives,” Hochman said. “There is significant momentum and enthusiasm about my campaign.”
Recent polling shows Hochman with a massive 50% to 25% lead over Gascon, with voters expressing deep dissatisfaction with the current D.A.'s policies.
About Nathan Hochman:
Nathan Hochman, a former federal prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney General, President of the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission and defense attorney, is running to defeat George Gascon and become the next District Attorney of Los Angeles County. He is an Independent (No Party Preference) candidate who believes politics has no place in the D.A.’s Office. He has bipartisan support and is endorsed by the Los Angeles County Police Chiefs’ Association, the Association of Deputy District Attorneys, former L.A. County District Attorneys Jackie Lacey and Steve Cooley, more than 65 elected officials and dozens of civic and business leaders. For more information about Hochman and his campaign, please visit www.NathanHochman.com.
