Harvard’s Irvin L. Scott, Former Gates Foundation Exec, to Speak at International Educators Summit in Ghana July 5-7

This is a dynamic platform for my fellow educational thought leaders, visionaries, practitioners, and policymakers to converge and catalyze transformative change.” — Irvin L. Scott, Ed.D., Author of "Leading with Heart and Soul"

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Irvin L. Scott, Ed.D., the author of the new book Leading with Heart and Soul : 30 Inspiring Lessons of Faith, Learning, and Leadership for Educators and a renowned Harvard Educator as well as a former Gates Foundation executive, is among the distinguished group of educators who will speak at the International Educators Summit in Accra, Ghana, set for Friday, July 5 through Sunday, July 7 on the campus of International Community Schools.Organized by the Ghana Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development (Ghana ASCD). Dr. Scott joins a roster of notable thought leaders in the global discourse on education who will present during the three-day conference. This first International Educators Summit, subtitled “Re-imagining Education for the Future we Seek – Africa and the World in Dialogue,” is designed to convene international educators, like Scott, to address the pressing challenges faced by Ghana and the broader African continent.“It’s a tremendous honor to join the remarkable educators and thought leaders at the International Educators Summit,” said Scott. “This is a dynamic platform for my fellow educational thought leaders, visionaries, practitioners, and policymakers to converge and catalyze transformative change. As the first of its kind in Ghana, all of us support the nation's commitment to redefining education to meet the evolving needs of its citizens and to being a contributor to global educational advancements.”Dr. Scott noted that Ghana faces multifaceted challenges in its education system, and, as with the US, they should consider an Education Ecosystem approach to address those challenges. While strides have been made in expanding access to education, there exist core gaps that demand innovative solutions. These challenges include Inequitable access to quality education; misalignment between education and the needs of the workforce; limited integration of technology in education; the need for transformative leadership; and the urgency to prioritize student and educator wellness.Ghana ASCD is the first African affiliate of the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development (ASCD), based in the US. ASCD is a global association dedicated to advancing excellence in learning, teaching, and leading so that every child is healthy, safe, engaged, supported, and challenged. As an affiliate of ASCD USA, Ghana ASCD is aligned with the mother organization in terms of educator development. Since its establishment in 2017, Ghana ASCD has been organizing educational conferences for teachers, school leaders and other educators.The outstanding roster of presenters at the International Educators Summit includes: Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum (Ghana Minister of Education); Zaretta Hammond (CEO, Transformative Learning Solutions (USA); Patrick Awuah (Founder, Ashesi University [Ghana]; Kwame Simmons (ASCD Faculty/Founder, The Simmons Advantage [USA]; Ann Cunningham-Morris (ASCD Faculty/Author of “The Principal Influence” [USA]; Dr. Funke Baffour-Awuah (Head of Wellbeing Division, Al Rayan International School [Ghana]; Prof. George K. T. Oduro (Institute of Educational Planning & Administration [Ghana]; Richard Culatta (CEO, ASCD/International Society for Technology in Education [USA]; Peggy Brookins (President, National Board for Professional Teaching Standards [USA]: and Eric Asomani Asante (Voted Ghana’s Most Outstanding Teacher, 2022 National Best STEM Teacher, and 2023 Global Teacher Prize Top 10 Finalist).In his inspiring new book, Leading with Heart and Soul, Dr. Scott offers a spiritual approach to support and motivate educators, students, and their communities. Drawing from his lifetime experience in education and leadership, Scott provides invaluable insights and strategies to uplift and empower educational leaders facing today's challenges. Leading with Heart and Soul as a spiritually grounded source of inspiration and answers for education leaders. In a time of declining public confidence in schools and a significant teacher shortage, Scott’s book demonstrates how spiritual principles can help care for teachers, students, and their communities. It is a vital resource for principals, superintendents, and other educational leaders seeking to inspire and motivate their teams.Scott is a senior lecturer at the Harvard Graduate School of Education and the founder of its Leadership Institute for Faith and Education. He previously served as the deputy director of K-12 education for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and has over twenty years of experience as a teacher, principal, assistant superintendent, and chief academic officer. Additional information about Dr. Scott is available at https://www.irvinleonscott.com

In late May, 2024, Harvard Graduate School of Education Senior Lecturer Irvin Scott delivered faculty remarks during the 2024 HGSE Convocation.