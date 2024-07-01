Animal Welfare Groups Spread Awareness of Dangerous Risks to Local Wildlife and Habitat from Live Fireworks Displays
We can all celebrate Independence Day without causing terror for animals, humane groups assert
There is a way for all of us to honor our nation and share time together without causing stress and harm to local wildlife or pets.”WASHINGTON,, DC, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Animal Wellness Action, the Center for a Humane Economy, and the Animal Wellness Foundation are broadening public awareness about the potential hazardous effects of live fireworks displays — even just once a year — on local habitat and native wildlife.
— Wayne Pacelle, President of Animal Wellness Action
It’s especially important to tone down the fireworks at this time of year with fledgling birds, raptors and waterfowl who are acutely sensitive to the concussive sounds and unusual displays of light. And with many parts of the nation experiencing lower-than-average precipitation, personal use of fireworks can trigger forest fires that threaten animals, put homes and other dwellings at risk, and cost the nation billions.
“I join so many of my fellow Americans in celebrating the joy of Independence Day, but there is a way for all of us to honor our nation and share time together without causing stress and harm to local wildlife or pets,” said Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy.
Fireworks are dangerous, largely because of the repetitive, loud booming sounds that are unpredictable to sensitive local and native wildlife that is breeding and nesting at this time of year. Many pets panic when they become alert to these sounds, and they can injure themselves in a frantic attempt to find refuge from the sounds.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service reports that the “shock of fireworks can cause wildlife to flee, ending up in unexpected roadways, flying into buildings and other obstacles, and even abandoning nests, leaving young vulnerable to predators.”
As communities across the country are already planning local live displays, many are located next to wetlands and take place over lakes where we live and recreate. The problem is, these wildlife habitats are rife with herons, osprey, eagles, and so many other species trying to survive.
While there is a lot of good and important information on how to keep our pets calm and safe during this holiday week, wildlife and habitat often gets overlooked, Pacelle added. But wildlife has nowhere else to go to hide from what sounds like a war with burning smoke wafting into their typically dark, quiet and natural habitats. They may take flight, putting themselves at risk of being struck by vehicles, getting caught in fences, or otherwise taking extreme risks.
These displays are an environmental hazard as we sanction sending ozone, sulfur dioxide and nitric oxide into the atmosphere, as well as leaving behind the toxic remnants of casings and heavy metals on land and in our waterways that are home to waterfowl and aquatic species.
The good news is that most local fireworks displays are conducted by municipal governments, in partnership with HOAs, or chambers of commerce, and they rely on citizen input.
Animal wellness groups highly encourage citizens with concerns about damage to wildlife and habitat from live fireworks displays where they live to reach out to neighbors, and city leaders, and engage in a conversation about alternatives. There are plenty, including laser or drone displays.
Neighborhood parties can be enjoyable, too, with the same festivities, but the party doesn’t have to end with terrorizing and orphaning our native and local wildlife.
Contact us to learn more about how to create an animal-friendly Fourth of July in your neighborhood.
ABOUT
Animal Wellness Action is a Washington, D.C.-based 501(c)(4) whose mission is to help animals by promoting laws and regulations at federal, state and local levels that forbid cruelty to all animals. The group also works to enforce existing anti-cruelty and wildlife protection laws. Animal Wellness Action believes helping animals helps us all. X: @AWAction_News
The Center for a Humane Economy is a Washington, D.C.-based 501(c)(3) whose mission is to help animals by helping forge a more humane economic order. The first organization of its kind in the animal protection movement, the Center encourages businesses to honor their social responsibilities in a culture where consumers, investors, and other key stakeholders abhor cruelty and the degradation of the environment and embrace innovation as a means of eliminating both. The Center believes helping animals helps us all. X: @TheHumaneCenter
