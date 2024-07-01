Soldier of Fortune Magazine Features Exclusive Interview with Rising Country Singer Scotty Hasting
Wounded at War, Scotty Hasting Sings With a Deeper Purpose
This story exemplifies our commitment to delivering right-now stories that matter, reflecting the experiences and interests of today's audience.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soldier of Fortune Magazine, the premier publication renowned for its authoritative coverage of military affairs and compelling adventure stories, has released an exclusive interview with emerging country singer Scotty Hasting. Conducted by senior writer Heath Hansen, who also served in the Infantry, the interview offers an intimate and insightful dialogue between two Army combat vets.
Susan Katz Keating, Publisher of Soldier of Fortune, remarked on the significance of this feature.
"The interview between Heath Hansen and Scotty Hasting is a great 'bro convo' that resonates with our readership," Keating said. "It exemplifies our commitment to delivering right-now stories that matter, reflecting the experiences and interests of today's audience."
In the interview, Wounded at War, Scotty Hasting Sings With a Deeper Purpose, the singer traces his journey from being wounded at war to becoming a rising star in the country music scene.
Hasting tells fellow Infantryman Hansen about the day he was shot while on patrol in Afghanistan.
"I ended up being shot ten times in total," Hasting said. "Five rounds went into my shoulder, four rounds went into my hip, and one hit my thigh. I don’t even bother counting the two that hit my body armor; ten bullets is enough!"
In the aftermath, Hasting lost full use of his hand. He found a workaround to help him play guitar - and people are listening to his music.
Hasting sings with a deeper purpose.
“I don’t care about being famous," he said. "I don’t care about making a buttload of money. All I care about is that the right person hears my song, and it makes them want to put the gun down.”
Through his "bro convo" with Hansen, the singer offers readers a compelling narrative of resilience, passion, and finding purpose amid adversity.
Soldier of Fortune Magazine is a leading authority in military and adventure journalism. Owned and published by longtime security journalist Susan Katz Keating, Soldier of Fortune is a trusted source for insightful stories that resonate with a global audience of enthusiasts, professionals, and veterans.
