NCH RECEIVES $5 MILLION GIFT TO ESTABLISH ENDOWED CHAIR AT WINGARD STROKE INSTITUTE

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NCH announced today that it has received a $5 million donation from the John and Susan Morrison Foundation to establish an endowed chair at the NCH Wingard Stroke Institute. The chair will be named “The John and Susan Morrison Endowed Chair” in recognition of the donors. It will support the work of Mazen AbuAwad, MD, executive director of the Wingard Stroke Institute.

Funding will support Dr. AbuAwad by providing backing for his clinical, teaching, and research activities, ultimately allowing him to lead a center of excellence for neurovascular care. His dedication to stroke prevention, education, and rehabilitation brings best-in-class comprehensive care to our patients and community.

“While this recognition is truly a testament to the tireless efforts and dedication of our entire team at the NCH Wingard Stroke Institute, I am deeply honored to be named as the recipient of the John and Susan Morrison Endowed Chair of the NCH Wingard Stroke Institute,” said Mazen AbuAwad, MD, Executive Director of the NCH Wingard Stroke Institute. “To Mr. and Mrs. Morrison, I offer my deepest thanks for your gift. Pledges of support such as yours serve as a catalyst for the advancement of our program.”

As longtime members of the Naples community, John and Susan Morrison are known for their extraordinary generosity.

“We are profoundly grateful to John and Susan for their trust and deep belief in our mission to deliver top-quality care for all who need NCH,” said NCH Board Chair Scott Lutgert. “Their gift to recognize a true visionary leader in the field of stroke intervention will have a lasting impact on our patients.”

“This recognition underscores Dr. AbuAwad’s exceptional leadership and commitment to advancing stroke care,” said Paul Hiltz, President and CEO of NCH. “We are incredibly proud and fortunate to have such a dedicated and talented professional at the helm of our institute.”

John and Susan Morrison’s commitment to excellence, education, and innovation directly aligns with Dr. AbuAwad’s approach to care. With their support, NCH will continue to expand in neurovascular research.

