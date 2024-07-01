Press Release: Industrial Rhamnolipid Market Sees Significant Growth Driven by Eco-Friendly Demand

The industrial rhamnolipid market is registering significant growth driven by an increasing demand for environmentally sustainable

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global industrial rhamnolipid market size was USD 412.75 Million in 2023 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The industrial rhamnolipid market is experiencing robust growth due to the rising demand for environmentally sustainable and biologically derived surfactants. With increasing environmental regulations and a shift in consumer preferences towards eco-friendly products, biosurfactants like rhamnolipids are becoming more desirable across various industries traditionally dominated by synthetic surfactants.

What are Rhamnolipids?

Rhamnolipids are glycolipid surfactants produced by the bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa. These molecules can interact with both water and oil due to their unique structure, which includes a fatty acid tail and a sugar head group (rhamnose). This duality allows rhamnolipids to function similarly to soap by reducing the surface tension between water and oil, facilitating better mixing.

Market Drivers

Environmental Benefits and Regulatory Support: The market is expanding rapidly, largely due to the environmental advantages and strong regulatory support for biobased products. Rhamnolipids are less toxic and more biodegradable than synthetic surfactants, making them a preferred choice for applications where environmental impact is a major concern. Their use in bioremediation to clean contaminated soils and water highlights their effectiveness in reducing environmental damage.

Rising Demand in Oil & Gas: The oil and gas sector significantly drives the industrial rhamnolipid market. Rhamnolipids improve Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) techniques by lowering surface and interfacial tension, enhancing oil mobilization and extraction. With global energy consumption projected to increase, the sector is under pressure to adopt more environmentally friendly and efficient extraction methods. Additionally, rhamnolipids are effective in cleaning up oil spills and remediating contaminated sites, emphasizing their environmental benefits.

Key Trends and Restraints

Focus on Sustainability: There is a growing emphasis on sustainability in the market, with businesses and consumers increasingly seeking eco-friendly and biodegradable products. Rhamnolipids, derived from renewable resources, fit well into this trend, reducing environmental footprints and minimizing reliance on synthetic chemicals in various applications, including personal care, agriculture, and industrial cleaning.

High Production Costs: Despite their benefits and increasing demand, the high production costs of rhamnolipids remain a significant market restraint. The complex biotechnological processes required for their production, involving specialized equipment and high-purity substrates, make them more expensive compared to synthetic surfactants, hindering widespread adoption.

Market Segmentation Insights

Type: The market is segmented into mono-rhamnolipids and di-rhamnolipids. In 2023, mono-rhamnolipids dominated the market due to their special properties and broad applications, particularly in agriculture for biopesticides and soil amendments. Di-rhamnolipids are expected to grow rapidly, driven by their antimicrobial properties and significant applications in the oil and gas, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage industries.

Form: The market is divided into powder and liquid forms. The powder form segment leads the market due to its extended shelf life, ease of handling, and versatility in various applications. Liquid rhamnolipids are gaining traction, particularly in personal care and pharmaceutical formulations, due to their excellent solubility and ease of use.

End-Use: The oil and gas sector is the largest end-user of rhamnolipids, leveraging their benefits in EOR and environmental remediation. The personal care and cosmetics segment is also significant, driven by consumer demand for natural and organic products

Industrial Rhamnolipid Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global industrial rhamnolipid market is fragmented, with large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective Industrial rhamnolipid.

Some Of The Major Companies Included In The Global Industrial Rhamnolipid Market Report Are:

AGAE Technologies, LLC

Stepan Company

Biotensidon GmbH

Evonik Industries AG

GlycoSurf

Jeneil Biotech

Shaanxi Deguan Biotechnology Co., Ltd

TensioGreen

Starchem Enterprises Limited

Zhejiang Silver-Elephant Bio-engineering Co., Ltd.

Industrial Rhamnolipid Latest Industry Updates

In January 2024, Evonik just revealed a noteworthy accomplishment in environmentally friendly production. The company's new, industrial-scale facility in Slovakia for sustainable biosurfactants has successfully produced its first product. With its timely completion, this plant sets a new global standard to produce sustainable rhamnolipid biosurfactants. Evonik hopes to enable its customers in the cleaning and personal care industries to create more environmentally friendly product offerings by utilizing this cutting-edge technology.

In August 2022, the first pilot plants in North America to produce rhamnolipid biosurfactants have been successfully operating, announced by AGAE Technologies. These fermentation-produced, naturally derived cleaning products are meant to be a more environmentally friendly substitute for conventional ones. The design of AGAE enables future expansion to meet the increasing demand for these biosurfactants while maintaining cost-effective production.

Industrial Rhamnolipid Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented global industrial rhamnolipid market on the basis of type, form, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2033)

Mono-Rhamnolipids

Di-Rhamnolipids

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2033)

Powder

Liquid

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2033)

Oil and Gas

Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR)

Drilling Fluids

Oil Spill Remediation

Agriculture

Pesticides

Soil Amendments

Plant Growth Promoters

Others

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Skin Care Products

Hair Care Products

Oral Care Products

Others

Food and Beverages

Bakery and Confectionary

Dairy Products

Beverages

Others

Pharmaceuticals

Drug Formulation

Medical Devices

Biopharmaceuticals

Environmental Services

Bioremediation

Waste Management

Pollution Control

Industrial and Household Cleaning

Laundry Detergents

Dishwashing Liquids

Industrial Detergents

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2033)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

